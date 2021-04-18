Ramaphosa lambasts media report on FS ‘dubious tender’ complaint against him
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has lambasted a media report that a complaint of corruption relating to a “dubious tender” has been made against him at the Sandton police station.
_The Star _reported this week that the Free State education department awarded a tender to Ramaphosa’s former company Shanduka to build schools.
The publication said Reserve Bank shareholder Fanie Fondse laid criminal charges against the President this week, alleging the tender was not advertised and no bidding process was undertaken.
However, the Presidency has denied the accusations saying neither Ramaphosa nor any companies in which he held interests have received any benefit from school construction in the Free State or anywhere else in the country.
Statement on allegations contained in The Star newspaper https://t.co/vjaa5P33Bm— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) April 17, 2021
This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa lambasts media report on FS ‘dubious tender’ complaint against him
