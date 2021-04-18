All students evacuated from UCT campus as fire rages on





CAPE TOWN - All students were evacuated from campus at the University of Cape Town (UCT) as a fire continued to rage in the area.

The blaze gutted a section of the Rhodes Memorial Restaurant and quickly spread to adjacent areas.

Members of the public were urged to steer clear from the area.

UCT said its students were transported to pre-determined locations.

Meanwhile, firefighters continued to battle the blaze.

The disaster risk management centre's Charlotte Powell said residents were cautioned to be on alert.

“At this stage there’s no cause to evacuate but we ask that residents adhere to the following: close all windows to prevent draft and reduce heat, damp down your garden using a hose or irrigation system.”

