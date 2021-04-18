Fire wreaks destruction on UCT
CAPE TOWN - At least two buildings are reported to be on fire at the University of Cape Town (UCT).
Reports said Fuller House - a student residence - is on fire - but all students were evacuated.
This comes after at least two floors at the Jagger Library were destroyed.
The library has been the home of many special collections and manuscripts.
#CapeTownFire Scenes at the University of Cape Town, following a that sparked at Rhodes Memorial Restaurant earlier today. LP— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 18, 2021
Images: supplied pic.twitter.com/BZQX21oL0v
The fire spread from the slopes of Table Mountain after it first damaged a section of the Rhodes Memorial Restaurant.
The historic Mostert's Mill was also destroyed.
The City of Cape Town said one firefighter has so far sustained burn wounds trying to beat back the blaze and was transported to hospital for treatment.
UCT spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala said students were evacuated this afternoon.
“Students were evacuated from residences and taken to pre-determined locations. The City is also working with SANParks to distinguish the fire. ”
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
