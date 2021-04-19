SA records 1,089 COVID-19 infections and 25 people succumb to virus
The Health Department says it has recorded 1,089 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 566, 769.
Twenty-five more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 53, 736 since the beginning of the pandemic.
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1 490 143 people having recuperated from the virus.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 566 769 the total number of deaths is 53 736 the total number of recoveries is 1 490 143. pic.twitter.com/ewVMq6vlb2— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 18, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 18 April.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 18, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqa0Ht5 pic.twitter.com/OUsM119RPp
