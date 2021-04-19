Fourth firefighter injured and more evacuations as Table Mountain fire rages on





A fire on the slopes of Table Mountain has injured four firefighters battling the blaze.

Several structures have been gutted by the fire, including part of the Rhodes Memorial restaurant and a library at the University of Cape Town (UCT).

Bongani Bingwa chats to Eyewitness News Cape Town editor Charlotte Kilbane to give more insight on the fires in the area.

Another firefighter has been injured bringing the total number to four. The big news over night being that at around 1 o'clock, the winds picked up. Charlotte Kilbane, Cape Town editor - Eyewitness News

There has been evacuations Vredehoek as a precautionary measure, she says.

