Anna Wolf, talks name change, new single and music scene in UK





South African-raised, London-based artist Anna Wolf sits down with Azania Mosaka to chat about her new single Gong.

The first South African winner of the Unsigned only music competition for her song Believer says moving from one country to another, is transforming and a rollercoaster.

There are many talented artists here in the UK and I must say it has been a very positive journey thus far. Anna Wolf, Musician

On her name change, Wolf says she needed to use a new name for her new sound thus her name change.

Listen below to the full conversation:

Watch below the performance: