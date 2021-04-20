Anna Wolf, talks name change, new single and music scene in UK

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:13
Uncaptured: The True Account of the Nenegate/Trillian Whistleblower
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mosilo Mothepu - Former CEO of Trillian and author of Uncaptured: The True Account of the Nenegate/Trillian Whistleblower at ...
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:42
PSG Group results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Piet Mouton - CEO at Psg Group
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Titus Nampala - Sector Head of Africa Financial Institutions & Sovereigns at RMB
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA records 744 COVID-19 cases and 21 more people succumb to virus The Health Department says these fatalities has pushed the death toll up to 53, 575 since the beginning of the pandemic. 20 April 2021 6:37 AM
Over forty foreign nationals deported after anti-xenophobic protests Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi explains why it took two years for the deportation to take place. 19 April 2021 6:13 PM
Sahpra recommends lifting pause on J&J Covid-19 vaccine Sahpra CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotela explains the measures put in place for the vaccine roll-out. 19 April 2021 2:12 PM
View all Local
Bandile Masuku: Court ruling I was not involved in corruption, nepotism is big Former Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku says he has been through the worst in the past eight months. 19 April 2021 11:49 AM
WC ANC wants suspended MEC Madikizela's conduct probed over CV matter Premier Alan Winde on Thursday suspended Madikizela for 14 days, pending the outcome of a probe by the premier's office. The Demo... 16 April 2021 6:31 AM
Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene. 15 April 2021 7:50 PM
View all Politics
Outbreak of 'highly pathogenic' bird flu threatens SA poultry industry "It’s easily transmissible," says Colin Steenhuisen. "This is an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza." 19 April 2021 7:42 PM
Oracle pulls the plug on Eskom: 'No big impact on operations' Oracle has ended IT support to Eskom, claiming non-payment. Bruce Whitfield interviewed Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. 19 April 2021 7:07 PM
National Treasury suggests Tokyo Sexwale fell for a huge scam "Sadly, we can’t find any evidence of such funds," says Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General at National Treasury. 19 April 2021 6:30 PM
View all Business
Show your liver some love this World Liver Day! This #WorldLiverDay, celebrated annually on 19 April, Essentiale® Extreme wants you to show your liver some love! 19 April 2021 6:00 AM
We carry marks of failure instead of showing our excellence - Karyn Maughan The legal journalist was starstruck during an interview with internationally acclaimed South African comedian Trevor Noah. 16 April 2021 2:53 PM
Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education. 16 April 2021 11:03 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman divorces hubby after he lies that ring was photoshopped off pic Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 April 2021 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Man rescuing child who fell onto railway track goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 April 2021 8:20 AM
Anna Wolf, talks name change, new single and music scene in UK Azania Mosaka chats to this week's #702Unplugged artist South African-raised and London-based Anna Wolf. 20 April 2021 6:41 AM
View all Entertainment
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’ The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all World
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
View all Africa
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Anna Wolf, talks name change, new single and music scene in UK

20 April 2021 6:41 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Azania Mosaka
702unplugged
anna wolf

Azania Mosaka chats to this week's #702Unplugged artist South African-raised and London-based Anna Wolf.

South African-raised, London-based artist Anna Wolf sits down with Azania Mosaka to chat about her new single Gong.

The first South African winner of the Unsigned only music competition for her song Believer says moving from one country to another, is transforming and a rollercoaster.

There are many talented artists here in the UK and I must say it has been a very positive journey thus far.

Anna Wolf, Musician

On her name change, Wolf says she needed to use a new name for her new sound thus her name change.

Listen below to the full conversation:

Watch below the performance:




20 April 2021 6:41 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Azania Mosaka
702unplugged
anna wolf

More from Entertainment

[WATCH] Woman divorces hubby after he lies that ring was photoshopped off pic

20 April 2021 8:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Man rescuing child who fell onto railway track goes viral

20 April 2021 8:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stream Thando Thabethe's playlist on Spotify

19 April 2021 3:37 PM

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Hilarious moment as cat attacking bird on TV leaves us in stitches

19 April 2021 8:21 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Inmates using car theft skills to rescue kid from locked car goes viral

19 April 2021 8:21 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Motorists rallying together to get emergency vehicle through goes viral

16 April 2021 8:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Bride tips waitress for spilling gravy on mother-in-law's dress

16 April 2021 8:19 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Woman struggling to parallel park leaves everyone in stitches

15 April 2021 8:27 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Conor McGregor slammed for telling son to hit another child goes viral

15 April 2021 8:25 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] A lyrebird mimicking a video game has social media intrigued

14 April 2021 8:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

National Treasury suggests Tokyo Sexwale fell for a huge scam

Business

Oracle pulls the plug on Eskom: 'No big impact on operations'

Business

Outbreak of 'highly pathogenic' bird flu threatens SA poultry industry

Business

EWN Highlights

NSMSA wants to see Parliament passing GBV bills much faster

20 April 2021 8:52 AM

Forcing ANC MPs to toe party line not unconstitutional - Mantashe

20 April 2021 8:23 AM

New report lays bare problems with govt's free electricity access policy

20 April 2021 8:11 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA