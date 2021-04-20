Anna Wolf, talks name change, new single and music scene in UK
South African-raised, London-based artist Anna Wolf sits down with Azania Mosaka to chat about her new single Gong.
The first South African winner of the Unsigned only music competition for her song Believer says moving from one country to another, is transforming and a rollercoaster.
There are many talented artists here in the UK and I must say it has been a very positive journey thus far.Anna Wolf, Musician
On her name change, Wolf says she needed to use a new name for her new sound thus her name change.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Watch below the performance:
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Woman divorces hubby after he lies that ring was photoshopped off pic
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Man rescuing child who fell onto railway track goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Stream Thando Thabethe's playlist on Spotify
702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.Read More
[WATCH] Hilarious moment as cat attacking bird on TV leaves us in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Inmates using car theft skills to rescue kid from locked car goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Motorists rallying together to get emergency vehicle through goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Bride tips waitress for spilling gravy on mother-in-law's dress
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Woman struggling to parallel park leaves everyone in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Conor McGregor slammed for telling son to hit another child goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] A lyrebird mimicking a video game has social media intrigued
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More