Stream Thando Thabethe's playlist on Spotify
947, the sister station to 702, over the past weekend has let the host of the 947-afternoon drive Thando Thabethe switch mics for an hour to take over the 702music playlist with a fine selection of music from the 80s and 90s that define her most cherished memories.
This is the one song that sticks in my mind, it takes me back to those days as a young girl in the back of her father's car.Radio and TV Personality, Thando Thabethe
Stream her Soundtracks of my Life playlist and more on Spotify.
Catch your favourite newsmakers as they share their favourite playlists from the 80s and 90s on Soundtracks of my Life every Saturday at 1:30 PM
Source : 702, Soundtracks of my Life
