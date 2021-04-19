Bandile Masuku: Court ruling I was not involved in corruption, nepotism is big
Former Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku says he will be appealing the African National Congress (ANC) provincial integrity committee ruling which found him guilty of bringing the party into disrepute.
Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Masuku says the issue of stepping aside is a contentious issue in the province and nationally for the party.
We are going to appeal to the national structure. After I looked at the actual outcome and the verdict itself, there are a few things that procedurally need to be sorted out by the national disciplinary committee.Dr Bandile Masuku, Former Gauteng Health MEC
Masuku says he has been through the worst in the past eight months.
Last week his bid to set aside a Special Investigating Unit's (SIU) preliminary report on the multi-billion rand Gauteng PPE scandal was dismissed.
I think the court ruling and the judgment has aspects that declare and explicitly say that I was not involved in issues of corruption and issues of nepotism and that is a bigger one.Dr Bandile Masuku, Former Gauteng Health MEC
The first impression that was given by the SIU was that you have this MEC who is corrupt and used his power as MEC to enrich his family and friends.Dr Bandile Masuku, Former Gauteng Health MEC
Masuku says he was disappointed when Premier David Makhura fired him.
I have never in any point failed in any task that I was deployed in and I always do it diligently.Dr Bandile Masuku, Former Gauteng Health MEC
He adds that he will still remain an active member of the ANC and the PEC.
Listen to the full interview below...
