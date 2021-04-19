Sahpra recommends lifting pause on J&J Covid-19 vaccine
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has recommended that the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine trial starts up again.
The Sisonke study was temporarily stopped last week after a US regulator pressed pause on the rollout of the vaccine in that country after six women developed a rare blood clot.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Sahpra CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotela says it is now up to the ethics committee to sign off.
The decision to lift this pause was that when we studied the cases of the six individuals in the US, some of the symptoms that were found there we did not find in the Sisonke study.Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotela, CEO - South African Health Products Regulatory Authority
We looked at each data from the US and the data from the Sisonke studies. Wherein there were side effects picked in the Sisonke studies, there is stringent monitoring of those individuals.Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotela, CEO - South African Health Products Regulatory Authority
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_162612481_johnson-and-johnson-logo-on-the-background-of-bottle-or-vial-with-vaccine-and-syringe-for-injection-.html?vti=nte1ff16v0a53kppoe-1-1
