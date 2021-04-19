Over forty foreign nationals deported after anti-xenophobic protests
Over forty foreign nationals have been deported two years after staging a protest against xenophobia in Cape Town.
The protesters staged in a sit-in outside the UN Refugee Agency and later found refuge in a church by Green Market Square.
Two weeks ago the 41 foreign nationals were deported to the Democratic Republic Congo while refugees and asylum seekers who remain in South Africa are currently being accommodated in tents in Bellville and Wingfield.
Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi says there are no refugee camps in South Africa.
The situation in the Western Cape is unique. You will remember that it is protestors who came within communities in that area and invaded the Methodist Church and they had one and only one demand.Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs
They wanted to be resettled in a said country of resettlement different from South Africa, different from where they came from.Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : Kaylynn Palm/EWN
