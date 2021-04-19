Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:39
Bird flu found at a SA farm: How will it affect the industry which has had low consumption of its poultry products
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Steenhuisen - Interim General Manager at South African Poultry Association (SAPA)
Today at 18:49
Oracle cuts Eskom IT support
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sikonathi Mantshantsha - National Spokesperson at Eskom
Today at 19:08
The rise of banks' virtual cards
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:19
zoom Business Book feature - Loonshots: How to Nurture the Crazy Ideas That Win Wars, Cure Diseases, and Transform Industries Hardcover – by Safi Bahcal
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Golding - Co-Founder and Employee Experience Specialist at Still Human
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Judge Dennis Davis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Judge Dennis Davis - Chair at Davis Tax Committee
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Over forty foreign nationals deported after anti-xenophobic protests Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi explains why it took two years for the deportation to take place. 19 April 2021 6:13 PM
Sahpra recommends lifting pause on J&J Covid-19 vaccine Sahpra CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotela explains the measures put in place for the vaccine roll-out. 19 April 2021 2:12 PM
One person arrested in connection with Table Mountain fire As firefighters battled the fire break between Rhodes Memorial and the slopes above Vredehoek, they received several calls that pe... 19 April 2021 9:13 AM
Bandile Masuku: Court ruling I was not involved in corruption, nepotism is big Former Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku says he has been through the worst in the past eight months. 19 April 2021 11:49 AM
WC ANC wants suspended MEC Madikizela's conduct probed over CV matter Premier Alan Winde on Thursday suspended Madikizela for 14 days, pending the outcome of a probe by the premier's office. The Demo... 16 April 2021 6:31 AM
Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene. 15 April 2021 7:50 PM
National Treasury suggests Tokyo Sexwale fell for a huge scam "Sadly, we can't find any evidence of such funds," says Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General at National Treasury. 19 April 2021 6:30 PM
Give your child the best education you can afford – here's how to invest Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child's future education. 16 April 2021 11:03 AM
Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner – vintage toy craftsman, Anthony Davids Congratulations to this week's winner, Anthony Davids whose just won Vodacom's latest VodaPay Max POS system and R10,000 in cash. 16 April 2021 10:36 AM
Show your liver some love this World Liver Day! This #WorldLiverDay, celebrated annually on 19 April, Essentiale® Extreme wants you to show your liver some love! 19 April 2021 6:00 AM
We carry marks of failure instead of showing our excellence - Karyn Maughan The legal journalist was starstruck during an interview with internationally acclaimed South African comedian Trevor Noah. 16 April 2021 2:53 PM
'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month' The latest Deloitte consumer survey shows we are more worried about our finances than Covid, says Mike Vincent (senior partner). 15 April 2021 8:10 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
SA Men's Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Stream Thando Thabethe's playlist on Spotify 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 19 April 2021 3:37 PM
[WATCH] Hilarious moment as cat attacking bird on TV leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 April 2021 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Inmates using car theft skills to rescue kid from locked car goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 April 2021 8:21 AM
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were 'brave' The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Over forty foreign nationals deported after anti-xenophobic protests

19 April 2021 6:13 PM
by Zanele Zama
Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi explains why it took two years for the deportation to take place.

Over forty foreign nationals have been deported two years after staging a protest against xenophobia in Cape Town.

The protesters staged in a sit-in outside the UN Refugee Agency and later found refuge in a church by Green Market Square.

Two weeks ago the 41 foreign nationals were deported to the Democratic Republic Congo while refugees and asylum seekers who remain in South Africa are currently being accommodated in tents in Bellville and Wingfield.

Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi says there are no refugee camps in South Africa.

The situation in the Western Cape is unique. You will remember that it is protestors who came within communities in that area and invaded the Methodist Church and they had one and only one demand.

Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs

They wanted to be resettled in a said country of resettlement different from South Africa, different from where they came from.

Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs

Listen to the full interview below...




More from Local

Sahpra recommends lifting pause on J&J Covid-19 vaccine

19 April 2021 2:12 PM

Sahpra CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotela explains the measures put in place for the vaccine roll-out.

One person arrested in connection with Table Mountain fire

19 April 2021 9:13 AM

As firefighters battled the fire break between Rhodes Memorial and the slopes above Vredehoek, they received several calls that people were making fires in the bush.

Fourth firefighter injured and more evacuations as Table Mountain fire rages on

19 April 2021 7:30 AM

Eyewitness News Cape Town editor Charlotte Kilbane reflects on the fires.

SA records 1,089 COVID-19 infections and 25 people succumb to virus

19 April 2021 6:21 AM

The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 53, 736 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Show your liver some love this World Liver Day!

19 April 2021 6:00 AM

This #WorldLiverDay, celebrated annually on 19 April, Essentiale® Extreme wants you to show your liver some love!

Fire wreaks destruction on UCT

18 April 2021 6:05 PM

Reports say Fuller House - a student residence - is on fire - but all students were evacuated.

All students evacuated from UCT campus as fire rages on

18 April 2021 4:18 PM

The blaze gutted a section of the Rhodes Memorial Restaurant and quickly spread to adjacent areas.

State Capture Inquiry offices burgled, several laptops stolen: reports

18 April 2021 1:02 PM

While its understood several laptops were stolen from the commission's Parktown offices, an investigation into the overnight burglary was still under way.

Ramaphosa lambasts media report on FS 'dubious tender' complaint against him

18 April 2021 11:13 AM

The Star reported this week that the Free State education department awarded a tender to Ramaphosa’s former company Shanduka to build schools.

'We have failed Lufuno' – Deputy Minister in the Presidency Siweya

18 April 2021 8:44 AM

Lufuno Mavhunga was laid to rest in Limpopo on Saturday after she completed suicide following a bullying incident outside the Mbwili Secondary School earlier this week.

