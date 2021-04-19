National Treasury suggests Tokyo Sexwale fell for a huge scam
Billions of rands meant for the “Heritage Fund” has been looted, claims former Gauteng Premier Tokyo Sexwale.
He says the matter has been raised with Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni and the ANC top six, including President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The Reserve Bank and National Treasury said they have no record of the existence of the fund and conclude that the fund was a scam.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director-General at National Treasury.
Mr Tokyo Sexwale’s statement about stolen money is untrue, sad and seems that he was a victim of the many scams abound. You cannot steal transmitted money from the central bank. How? His statement on television was unfortunate. Will reach out to him.— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) April 19, 2021
… there’s no such money… We’ve had a bit of correspondence with Mr Sexwale… Given the size of the amount – it’s a trillion rand, almost the size of our national budget… This thing can’t be done quietly…Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director-General - National Treasury
Sadly, we can’t find any evidence of such funds… People don’t give up; people are convinced there’s money… No evidence is provided… Frankly, these are scams… There’s no money to steal…Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director-General - National Treasury
The only way get funds is through taxes or borrowing… You’re not going to find people who are going to give us trillions for mahala… There’s no Father Christmas…Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director-General - National Treasury
RELATED: Reserve Bank - Tokyo Sexwale's claims of donor fun theft point to a common scam
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : National Treasury suggests Tokyo Sexwale fell for a huge scam
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
