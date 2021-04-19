Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Oracle pulls the plug on Eskom: 'No big impact on operations'

19 April 2021 7:07 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Eskom
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Oracle
Sikonathi Mantshantsha

Oracle has ended IT support to Eskom, claiming non-payment. Bruce Whitfield interviewed Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Oracle has ended IT support to Eskom.

Last week, the utility lost a court bid to prevent Oracle from cutting support.

Oracle claims Eskom owes it R400 million while Eskom says it owes R166 million.

A candle (our "go-to" stock image for Eskom). © alekseitim/123rf.com

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Oracle’s technical support has not been available to Eskom over the past week… There has not been a very big impact on Eskom’s operations… Our team has worked with the software for more than 20 years…

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom

It’s absolutely necessary to have the technical expertise of companies such as Oracle… Eskom has embarked on an urgent procurement process… This does not help, but we don’t depend entirely on the experts at Oracle… There is a risk, but we’ve put in mitigation measures…

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom

Oracle’s claim has changed three times…

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom

Suppliers can expect that Eskom will always honour its contractual obligations… The R166 million is not in dispute. Eskom will pay as soon as it receives an invoice…

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, spokesperson - Eskom

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Oracle pulls the plug on Eskom: 'No big impact on operations'




Eskom
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Oracle
Sikonathi Mantshantsha

Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
