Outbreak of 'highly pathogenic' bird flu threatens SA poultry industry
An outbreak of bird flu (H5 Avian Influenza) at a chicken farm in Gauteng’s East Rand is potentially a threat to the entire industry.
This particular outbreak is caused by a highly contagious variant of the avian influenza virus.
It is believed to be contained to one farm where all the chickens have been slaughtered as a precaution.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Colin Steenhuisen, interim General Manager at the South African Poultry Association (SAPA).
It’s easily transmissible… This is an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza…Colin Steenhuisen, interim General Manager - South African Poultry Association
At this stage, we are sure it’s contained to one farm… All the hens have been culled… They will be buried and composted on the farm… The virus security on farms is stringent…Colin Steenhuisen, interim General Manager - South African Poultry Association
Wild birds are carriers… troubling us from time to time… In 2017… we lost 20% of the national flock – 4.7 million birds… We hope and pray this does not spread further…Colin Steenhuisen, interim General Manager - South African Poultry Association
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Outbreak of 'highly pathogenic' bird flu threatens SA poultry industry
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_21756273_poultry-farm-hens-and-eggs-aviary.html
More from Business
Oracle pulls the plug on Eskom: 'No big impact on operations'
Oracle has ended IT support to Eskom, claiming non-payment. Bruce Whitfield interviewed Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.Read More
National Treasury suggests Tokyo Sexwale fell for a huge scam
"Sadly, we can’t find any evidence of such funds," says Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General at National Treasury.Read More
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021
The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts.Read More
Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest
Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education.Read More
Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner – vintage toy craftsman, Anthony Davids
Congratulations to this week's winner, Anthony Davids whose just won Vodacom's latest VodaPay Max POS system and R10,000 in cash.Read More
How to prevent being ghosted by a potential client and seal that deal
Entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable tips on making your business stand out from the competition.Read More
'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month'
The latest Deloitte consumer survey shows we are more worried about our finances than Covid, says Mike Vincent (senior partner).Read More
Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery
The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene.Read More
Rand at its best level in 14 months
The rand rallied to pre-pandemic levels on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, strategist at Rand Merchant Bank.Read More
'Customers have stuck with us in the belief we would turn EOH around' - CEO
EOH reports a revenue dip, but also its 1st operating profit since CEO Stephen van Coller started implementing turnaround plan.Read More