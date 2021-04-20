SA records 744 COVID-19 cases and 21 more people succumb to virus
Twenty-one more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 53, 575 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Health Department says it has recorded 744 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 567, 513.
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1 490 876 people having recuperated from the virus.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 567 513 the total number of deaths is 53 575 the total number of recoveries is 1 490 876. pic.twitter.com/kNfhvKHbfh— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 19, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 19 April.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 19, 2021
