[WATCH] Man rescuing child who fell onto railway track goes viral

Man rescuing child who fell onto railway track goes viral

Social media is talking after footage from the railway station show a man rescuing a child who fell onto railway tracks goes viral.

Watch the video below:

Very proud of Mayur Shelke, Railwayman from the Vangani Railway Station in Mumbai who has done an exceptionally courageous act, risked his own life & saved a child's life. pic.twitter.com/0lsHkt4v7M — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 19, 2021

