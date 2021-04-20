[WATCH] Woman divorces hubby after he lies that ring was photoshopped off pic
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Hilarious moment as cat attacking bird on TV leaves us in stitches
Woman divorces hubby after he lies that ring was photoshopped off pic
Social media is talking after a woman divorced her husband after he lied about his ring being photoshopped off a picture he took.
Watch the video below:
@tylarpaige
I’d love for this sound to go viral because he will know he’s the only idiot that would tell such a whopper!!! ##fyp ##liar ##cheater ##exhusband♬ They photoshopped his wedding ring off - Ty Paige
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122019015_two-wedding-rings-and-a-book-so-close-object.html
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Man rescuing child who fell onto railway track goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Anna Wolf, talks name change, new single and music scene in UK
Azania Mosaka chats to this week's #702Unplugged artist South African-raised and London-based Anna Wolf.Read More
Stream Thando Thabethe's playlist on Spotify
702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.Read More
[WATCH] Hilarious moment as cat attacking bird on TV leaves us in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Inmates using car theft skills to rescue kid from locked car goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Motorists rallying together to get emergency vehicle through goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Bride tips waitress for spilling gravy on mother-in-law's dress
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Woman struggling to parallel park leaves everyone in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Conor McGregor slammed for telling son to hit another child goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] A lyrebird mimicking a video game has social media intrigued
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More