US reports on Lindani Myeni's shooting one-sided, says family in SA
DURBAN - The family of South African expat Lindani Myeni said that reports in the United States related to his shooting in Hawaii were one-sided.
The 29-year-old former KwaZulu-Natal rugby player was shot dead by members of the local police department last week.
The police have defended their actions, saying that they were protecting themselves against Myeni, who acted violently when he was being apprehended for an alleged house burglary.
READ: Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’
However, his family told Eyewitness News that they were not convinced by the police’s statement.
An emotional Nonhlanhla Myeni said that her nephew Lindani was brought up well and she did not believe that he was capable of the crime he was accused of committing.
ALSO READ: Lindani Myeni’s family, friends desperate for answers over his murder
"The story is one-sided because he is no longer here to answer for himself on what really, honestly and exactly happened on that horrible night."
She said that the police should have acted better.
"If you point a flashlight and gun in someone's eyes and tell them to get on the ground, the person will know you are not the police and that his life is in danger because the gunman did not say police. Fight or flight is inevitable."
Myeni said that Lindani had planned to bring his 10-month-old second-born to South Africa next month so that his family could meet the child for the first time but he had now been robbed of that opportunity.
