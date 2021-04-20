Prince Mashele: Tokyo Sexwale thrives at creating storms





Political analyst Prince Mashele says Tokyo Sexwale thrives at creating storms and he is reinserting himself into the centre of national politics.

On Sunday, Sexwale made allegations about billions of rand donated for higher education debt relief being stolen.

Speaking to JJ Tabane on the Power To Truth show on eNCA, Sexwale said the Heritage Fund was also meant to be used for Covid-19 relief.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Mashele says Sexwale has presidential ambitions.

We know Tokyo Sexwale is a theatrical man, he is a man who thrives on theatre. He wants his name to be sounded. Prince Mashele, Political Analyst

He wants us to think of him as someone who always thinks about the poor and he is making efforts out there to raise money for the poor. Prince Mashele, Political Analyst

Mashele says this scandal by Sexwale has not backfired.

Don't rule out Toyko on the basis of this. Scandals are politically profitable in the ANC. Prince Mashele, Political Analyst

Meanwhile, National Treasury and the South African Reserve Bank say there is no evidence that billions were stolen.

Mr Sexwale must check these people out and find out if the real money is there. If it is there, he must donate it. Dondo Mogajane, Director-general - Treasury

We are sure of what we are saying, there was no money that was stolen. We think the honourable Mr Sexwale may have been scammed. Dondo Mogajane, Director-general - Treasury

Listen to the full interview below...