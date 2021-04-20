Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Rand Water essential workers won't be on strike tomorrow - Samwu Samwu Gauteng deputy secretary Mamorena Madisha says the employer can afford to meet their demands. 20 April 2021 1:09 PM
Prince Mashele: Tokyo Sexwale thrives at creating storms Political analyst Prince Mashele says Tokyo Sexwale has presidential ambitions and wants his name to be sounded. 20 April 2021 11:21 AM
US reports on Lindani Myeni's shooting one-sided, says family in SA The 29-year-old former KwaZulu-Natal rugby player was shot dead by members of the local Hawaii police department last week. 20 April 2021 9:04 AM
View all Local
Bandile Masuku: Court ruling I was not involved in corruption, nepotism is big Former Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku says he has been through the worst in the past eight months. 19 April 2021 11:49 AM
WC ANC wants suspended MEC Madikizela's conduct probed over CV matter Premier Alan Winde on Thursday suspended Madikizela for 14 days, pending the outcome of a probe by the premier's office. The Demo... 16 April 2021 6:31 AM
Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene. 15 April 2021 7:50 PM
View all Politics
Outbreak of 'highly pathogenic' bird flu threatens SA poultry industry "It’s easily transmissible," says Colin Steenhuisen. "This is an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza." 19 April 2021 7:42 PM
Oracle pulls the plug on Eskom: 'No big impact on operations' Oracle has ended IT support to Eskom, claiming non-payment. Bruce Whitfield interviewed Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. 19 April 2021 7:07 PM
National Treasury suggests Tokyo Sexwale fell for a huge scam "Sadly, we can’t find any evidence of such funds," says Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General at National Treasury. 19 April 2021 6:30 PM
View all Business
Show your liver some love this World Liver Day! This #WorldLiverDay, celebrated annually on 19 April, Essentiale® Extreme wants you to show your liver some love! 19 April 2021 6:00 AM
We carry marks of failure instead of showing our excellence - Karyn Maughan The legal journalist was starstruck during an interview with internationally acclaimed South African comedian Trevor Noah. 16 April 2021 2:53 PM
Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education. 16 April 2021 11:03 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman divorces hubby after he lies that ring was photoshopped off pic Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 April 2021 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Man rescuing child who fell onto railway track goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 April 2021 8:20 AM
Anna Wolf, talks name change, new single and music scene in UK Azania Mosaka chats to this week's #702Unplugged artist South African-raised and London-based Anna Wolf. 20 April 2021 6:41 AM
View all Entertainment
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’ The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all World
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
View all Africa
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
View all Opinion
Local
Politics

Prince Mashele: Tokyo Sexwale thrives at creating storms

20 April 2021 11:21 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
ANC
Tokyo Sexwale
Heritage Fund

Political analyst Prince Mashele says Tokyo Sexwale has presidential ambitions and wants his name to be sounded.

Political analyst Prince Mashele says Tokyo Sexwale thrives at creating storms and he is reinserting himself into the centre of national politics.

On Sunday, Sexwale made allegations about billions of rand donated for higher education debt relief being stolen.

Speaking to JJ Tabane on the Power To Truth show on eNCA, Sexwale said the Heritage Fund was also meant to be used for Covid-19 relief.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Mashele says Sexwale has presidential ambitions.

We know Tokyo Sexwale is a theatrical man, he is a man who thrives on theatre. He wants his name to be sounded.

Prince Mashele, Political Analyst

He wants us to think of him as someone who always thinks about the poor and he is making efforts out there to raise money for the poor.

Prince Mashele, Political Analyst

Mashele says this scandal by Sexwale has not backfired.

Don't rule out Toyko on the basis of this. Scandals are politically profitable in the ANC.

Prince Mashele, Political Analyst

Meanwhile, National Treasury and the South African Reserve Bank say there is no evidence that billions were stolen.

Mr Sexwale must check these people out and find out if the real money is there. If it is there, he must donate it.

Dondo Mogajane, Director-general - Treasury

We are sure of what we are saying, there was no money that was stolen. We think the honourable Mr Sexwale may have been scammed.

Dondo Mogajane, Director-general - Treasury

Listen to the full interview below...




ANC
Tokyo Sexwale
Heritage Fund

More from Local

Rand Water essential workers won't be on strike tomorrow - Samwu

20 April 2021 1:09 PM

Samwu Gauteng deputy secretary Mamorena Madisha says the employer can afford to meet their demands.

Read More arrow_forward

US reports on Lindani Myeni's shooting one-sided, says family in SA

20 April 2021 9:04 AM

The 29-year-old former KwaZulu-Natal rugby player was shot dead by members of the local Hawaii police department last week.

Read More arrow_forward

SA records 744 COVID-19 cases and 21 more people succumb to virus

20 April 2021 6:37 AM

The Health Department says these fatalities has pushed the death toll up to 53, 575 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Read More arrow_forward

Over forty foreign nationals deported after anti-xenophobic protests

19 April 2021 6:13 PM

Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi explains why it took two years for the deportation to take place.

Read More arrow_forward

Sahpra recommends lifting pause on J&J Covid-19 vaccine

19 April 2021 2:12 PM

Sahpra CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotela explains the measures put in place for the vaccine roll-out.

Read More arrow_forward

One person arrested in connection with Table Mountain fire

19 April 2021 9:13 AM

As firefighters battled the fire break between Rhodes Memorial and the slopes above Vredehoek, they received several calls that people were making fires in the bush.

Read More arrow_forward

Fourth firefighter injured and more evacuations as Table Mountain fire rages on

19 April 2021 7:30 AM

Eyewitness News Cape Town editor Charlotte Kilbane reflects on the fires.

Read More arrow_forward

SA records 1,089 COVID-19 infections and 25 people succumb to virus

19 April 2021 6:21 AM

The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 53, 736 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Read More arrow_forward

Show your liver some love this World Liver Day!

19 April 2021 6:00 AM

This #WorldLiverDay, celebrated annually on 19 April, Essentiale® Extreme wants you to show your liver some love!

Read More arrow_forward

Fire wreaks destruction on UCT

18 April 2021 6:05 PM

Reports say Fuller House - a student residence - is on fire - but all students were evacuated.

Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Bandile Masuku: Court ruling I was not involved in corruption, nepotism is big

19 April 2021 11:49 AM

Former Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku says he has been through the worst in the past eight months.

Read More arrow_forward

WC ANC wants suspended MEC Madikizela's conduct probed over CV matter

16 April 2021 6:31 AM

Premier Alan Winde on Thursday suspended Madikizela for 14 days, pending the outcome of a probe by the premier's office. The Democratic Alliance (DA) provincial leader listed a BComm degree on his CV, but has acknowledged that he never actually completed the qualification.

Read More arrow_forward

Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery

15 April 2021 7:50 PM

The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene.

Read More arrow_forward

WC Premier Winde suspends MEC Madikizela over CV qualification claim

15 April 2021 11:47 AM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has suspended Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela for claiming to have a BCom degree in his CV when he has admitted that he has not completed his degree.

Read More arrow_forward

No human being is an experiment - Helen Zille

15 April 2021 11:17 AM

The DA federal chair says she felt that Mmusi Maimane was the absolute right fit. She saw him as an alternative to Julius Malema.

Read More arrow_forward

Zuma refuses to say how he should be punished if found guilty

14 April 2021 5:03 PM

Wednesday is the last day that he was expected to tell Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng how he should be sentenced, if he is found guilty of contempt of court.

Read More arrow_forward

ANC doesn't have a cadre deployment policy, Mantashe tells Zondo Inquiry

14 April 2021 12:21 PM

ANC Chairperson Gwede Mantashe is testifying at the state capture inquiry about the role of the ANC in parliamentary oversight.

Read More arrow_forward

'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before'

14 April 2021 9:03 AM

Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda.

Read More arrow_forward

Norma Mngoma will no longer testify at state capture inquiry

13 April 2021 5:03 PM

The state capture commission said it was disappointed after getting ready and learning that Norma Mngoma had decided to withdraw from testifying.

Read More arrow_forward

Zuma loses appeal bid to not repay State legal fees for corruption case

13 April 2021 1:54 PM

Zuma approached the court to overturn a ruling by the High Court in Pretoria directing him to pay back the state over R16 million for his legal fees.

Read More arrow_forward

Outbreak of 'highly pathogenic' bird flu threatens SA poultry industry

Business

Oracle pulls the plug on Eskom: 'No big impact on operations'

Business

Prince Mashele: Tokyo Sexwale thrives at creating storms

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Chad's president Deby dies after fighting rebels on battlefield: army

20 April 2021 1:49 PM

9 people treated for smoke inhalation, 6 firefighters injured in CT fire

20 April 2021 1:42 PM

Montana stands by decision to approve Prodigy training programme

20 April 2021 1:36 PM

