Rand Water essential workers won't be on strike tomorrow - Samwu
Rand Water says plans are in plans to ensure water supply is not interrupted when South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) embark on a strike on Wednesday.
Workers affiliated with the union will go on an indefinite strike over salary and benefits disputes.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Samwu Gauteng deputy secretary Mamorena Madisha explains the cause of action.
The requests are reasonable and are actually affordable. We know for a fact that they are quite affordable and the employer can afford them.Mamorena Madisha, Deputy secretary- Samwu Gauteng
Employees that are classified as essential service are not allowed to participate in the strike so they won't be participating.Mamorena Madisha, Deputy secretary- Samwu Gauteng
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_42136725_open-outdoor-faucet-wasted-water-.html
