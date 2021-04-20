Daniel Mminele to step down as Absa CEO after just 15 months
Daniel Mminele is stepping down as Absa Group CEO on 30 April.
Group Financial Director Jason Quinn will take over as interim CEO.
Mminele stepped into the hot seat on 15 January 2020, leading the Absa Group through the Covid-19 crisis.
The former South African Reserve Bank deputy governor was its first black CEO.
RELATED: Daniel Mminele - the first black chief executive for Absa
"The parties have not managed to achieve alignment in relation to the group’s strategy and the culture transformation journey" reads Absa's statement.
Absa Group Chair Wendy Lucas-Bull said the parting of ways "merely reflects divergent professional views and approaches, and is on a 'no fault' basis".
Bruce Whitfield grills the chairperson on what went so badly wrong with the board's decision making with this appointment.
The board is very sad and we really regret having to be in the position that we're in.Wendy Lucas-Bull, Chairperson - Absa Group
As you said, it was a very long courtship, so we were very excited and energised when Daniel joined.Wendy Lucas-Bull, Chairperson - Absa Group
Lucas-Bull expands on what Absa means by "a divergence of views" on strategy.
Strategy is not just the overall direction... in terms of aspiration. It's more around how do you implement that strategy and how do you adjust that strategy.Wendy Lucas-Bull, Chairperson - Absa Group
That includes the required pieces around what is the operating model; what does the exco structure look like... How do you implement individual changes to streams of strategy in a way that maintains alignment both between the CEO and the board, and in terms of getting the alignment in the organisation.Wendy Lucas-Bull, Chairperson - Absa Group
Our concern was ongoing uncertainty at the level particularly of operating models and priorities in terms of the organisation, where we had the differences.Wendy Lucas-Bull, Chairperson - Absa Group
The Reserve Bank is a fundamentally different institution to the one into which Daniel Mminele was parachuted, notes Whitfield.
How realistic were the expectations the board had of a formal central banker coming into Absa?
We are going to be doing quite a bit of introspection on lessons learned here. I think one of them will be the extent of difference between the environment that we are in and the one Daniel was used to over a long successful period of 20 years.Wendy Lucas-Bull, Chairperson - Absa Group
They are very different in scope and they're very different in size. Absolutely, that will be one of the reflections we'll take out of it.Wendy Lucas-Bull, Chairperson - Absa Group
Bruce Whitfield also briefly discusses Mminele's early departure with Kokkie Kooyman, Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.
Banking is critical to the country and Absa's one of the largest banks... It does seem as if the board got this one wrong... Mminele was parachuted into a team that were already gelling well and had already devised a strategy...Kokkie Kooyman, Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital
Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Daniel Mminele to step down as Absa CEO after just 15 months
Source : Absa
More from Business
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels
Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office.Read More
Cell C is clawing back subscribers - 'We're evolving the business now'
Has Cell C finally achieved a turnaround? Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson about its full-year results.Read More
'Uncaptured': Whistle blower on Trillian's role in underbelly of state capture
Those SOEs are now at Treasury with begging bowls because all the money is in Dubai! - Mosilo Mothepu discusses her tell-all book.Read More
Outbreak of 'highly pathogenic' bird flu threatens SA poultry industry
"It’s easily transmissible," says Colin Steenhuisen. "This is an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza."Read More
Oracle pulls the plug on Eskom: 'No big impact on operations'
Oracle has ended IT support to Eskom, claiming non-payment. Bruce Whitfield interviewed Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.Read More
National Treasury suggests Tokyo Sexwale fell for a huge scam
"Sadly, we can’t find any evidence of such funds," says Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General at National Treasury.Read More
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021
The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts.Read More
Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest
Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education.Read More
Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner – vintage toy craftsman, Anthony Davids
Congratulations to this week's winner, Anthony Davids whose just won Vodacom's latest VodaPay Max POS system and R10,000 in cash.Read More
How to prevent being ghosted by a potential client and seal that deal
Entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable tips on making your business stand out from the competition.Read More