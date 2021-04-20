Daniel Mminele to step down as Absa CEO after just 15 months

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
A course that could change your life
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Sandras Phiri - Founder of Startup Circles
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Teachers Council launches handbook on how to deal with violence in schools South African Council for Educators CEO Ella Mokgalane says the project started in 2019 when they experienced violence in schools. 20 April 2021 5:54 PM
US reports on Lindani Myeni's shooting one-sided, says family in SA The 29-year-old former KwaZulu-Natal rugby player was shot dead by members of the local Hawaii police department last week. 20 April 2021 9:04 AM
SA records 744 COVID-19 cases and 21 more people succumb to virus The Health Department says these fatalities has pushed the death toll up to 53, 575 since the beginning of the pandemic. 20 April 2021 6:37 AM
View all Local
'Uncaptured': Whistle blower on Trillian's role in underbelly of state capture Those SOEs are now at Treasury with begging bowls because all the money is in Dubai! - Mosilo Mothepu discusses her tell-all book. 20 April 2021 7:49 PM
Bandile Masuku: Court ruling I was not involved in corruption, nepotism is big Former Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku says he has been through the worst in the past eight months. 19 April 2021 11:49 AM
WC ANC wants suspended MEC Madikizela's conduct probed over CV matter Premier Alan Winde on Thursday suspended Madikizela for 14 days, pending the outcome of a probe by the premier's office. The Demo... 16 April 2021 6:31 AM
View all Politics
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Cell C is clawing back subscribers - 'We're evolving the business now' Has Cell C finally achieved a turnaround? Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson about its full-year results. 20 April 2021 8:14 PM
National Treasury suggests Tokyo Sexwale fell for a huge scam "Sadly, we can’t find any evidence of such funds," says Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General at National Treasury. 19 April 2021 6:30 PM
View all Business
Show your liver some love this World Liver Day! This #WorldLiverDay, celebrated annually on 19 April, Essentiale® Extreme wants you to show your liver some love! 19 April 2021 6:00 AM
We carry marks of failure instead of showing our excellence - Karyn Maughan The legal journalist was starstruck during an interview with internationally acclaimed South African comedian Trevor Noah. 16 April 2021 2:53 PM
Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education. 16 April 2021 11:03 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman divorces hubby after he lies that ring was photoshopped off pic Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 April 2021 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Man rescuing child who fell onto railway track goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 April 2021 8:20 AM
Anna Wolf, talks name change, new single and music scene in UK Azania Mosaka chats to this week's #702Unplugged artist South African-raised and London-based Anna Wolf. 20 April 2021 6:41 AM
View all Entertainment
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’ The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all World
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
View all Africa
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Daniel Mminele to step down as Absa CEO after just 15 months

20 April 2021 6:51 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Banking
The Money Show
Reserve bank
Bruce Whitfield
Daniel Mminele
Absa
Wendy Lucas-Bull
Jason Quinn
Kokkie Kooyman
absa ceo
Absa board

Bruce Whitfield grills the Absa chair on how the board got CEO appt. so wrong - Mminele 'not aligned' with them on strategy.

Daniel Mminele is stepping down as Absa Group CEO on 30 April.

Group Financial Director Jason Quinn will take over as interim CEO.

Absa CEO Daniel Mminele. Picture: Absa

Mminele stepped into the hot seat on 15 January 2020, leading the Absa Group through the Covid-19 crisis.

The former South African Reserve Bank deputy governor was its first black CEO.

RELATED: Daniel Mminele - the first black chief executive for Absa

"The parties have not managed to achieve alignment in relation to the group’s strategy and the culture transformation journey" reads Absa's statement.

Absa Group Chair Wendy Lucas-Bull said the parting of ways "merely reflects divergent professional views and approaches, and is on a 'no fault' basis".

Bruce Whitfield grills the chairperson on what went so badly wrong with the board's decision making with this appointment.

The board is very sad and we really regret having to be in the position that we're in.

Wendy Lucas-Bull, Chairperson - Absa Group

As you said, it was a very long courtship, so we were very excited and energised when Daniel joined.

Wendy Lucas-Bull, Chairperson - Absa Group

Lucas-Bull expands on what Absa means by "a divergence of views" on strategy.

Strategy is not just the overall direction... in terms of aspiration. It's more around how do you implement that strategy and how do you adjust that strategy.

Wendy Lucas-Bull, Chairperson - Absa Group

That includes the required pieces around what is the operating model; what does the exco structure look like... How do you implement individual changes to streams of strategy in a way that maintains alignment both between the CEO and the board, and in terms of getting the alignment in the organisation.

Wendy Lucas-Bull, Chairperson - Absa Group

Our concern was ongoing uncertainty at the level particularly of operating models and priorities in terms of the organisation, where we had the differences.

Wendy Lucas-Bull, Chairperson - Absa Group

The Reserve Bank is a fundamentally different institution to the one into which Daniel Mminele was parachuted, notes Whitfield.

How realistic were the expectations the board had of a formal central banker coming into Absa?

We are going to be doing quite a bit of introspection on lessons learned here. I think one of them will be the extent of difference between the environment that we are in and the one Daniel was used to over a long successful period of 20 years.

Wendy Lucas-Bull, Chairperson - Absa Group

They are very different in scope and they're very different in size. Absolutely, that will be one of the reflections we'll take out of it.

Wendy Lucas-Bull, Chairperson - Absa Group

Bruce Whitfield also briefly discusses Mminele's early departure with Kokkie Kooyman, Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.

Banking is critical to the country and Absa's one of the largest banks... It does seem as if the board got this one wrong... Mminele was parachuted into a team that were already gelling well and had already devised a strategy...

Kokkie Kooyman, Portfolio Manager - Denker Capital

Listen to the discussion on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Daniel Mminele to step down as Absa CEO after just 15 months




20 April 2021 6:51 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Banking
The Money Show
Reserve bank
Bruce Whitfield
Daniel Mminele
Absa
Wendy Lucas-Bull
Jason Quinn
Kokkie Kooyman
absa ceo
Absa board

More from Business

Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels

20 April 2021 9:02 PM

Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cell C is clawing back subscribers - 'We're evolving the business now'

20 April 2021 8:14 PM

Has Cell C finally achieved a turnaround? Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson about its full-year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Uncaptured': Whistle blower on Trillian's role in underbelly of state capture

20 April 2021 7:49 PM

Those SOEs are now at Treasury with begging bowls because all the money is in Dubai! - Mosilo Mothepu discusses her tell-all book.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Outbreak of 'highly pathogenic' bird flu threatens SA poultry industry

19 April 2021 7:42 PM

"It’s easily transmissible," says Colin Steenhuisen. "This is an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Oracle pulls the plug on Eskom: 'No big impact on operations'

19 April 2021 7:07 PM

Oracle has ended IT support to Eskom, claiming non-payment. Bruce Whitfield interviewed Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

National Treasury suggests Tokyo Sexwale fell for a huge scam

19 April 2021 6:30 PM

"Sadly, we can’t find any evidence of such funds," says Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General at National Treasury.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021

16 April 2021 2:44 PM

The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest

16 April 2021 11:03 AM

Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner – vintage toy craftsman, Anthony Davids

16 April 2021 10:36 AM

Congratulations to this week's winner, Anthony Davids whose just won Vodacom's latest VodaPay Max POS system and R10,000 in cash.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to prevent being ghosted by a potential client and seal that deal

15 April 2021 8:56 PM

Entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable tips on making your business stand out from the competition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Outbreak of 'highly pathogenic' bird flu threatens SA poultry industry

Business

Oracle pulls the plug on Eskom: 'No big impact on operations'

Business

Prince Mashele: Tokyo Sexwale thrives at creating storms

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Scholars grieve loss of priceless antiquities in Cape Town fire

20 April 2021 8:50 PM

Acting chief in eZilongweni kidnapped at gunpoint

20 April 2021 8:22 PM

Energy Dept: IPPs could provide emergency electricity supply within year

20 April 2021 8:18 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA