The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:10
Daniel Mminele to step down as Absa's CEO after only 15 months at helm
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kokkie Kooyman - Portfolio Manager at Denker
Wendy Lucas-Bull - Chairperson at Absa Group
Today at 18:15
Uncaptured: The True Account of the Nenegate/Trillian Whistleblower
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mosilo Mothepu - Former CEO of Trillian and author of Uncaptured: The True Account of the Nenegate/Trillian Whistleblower
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:42
PSG Group's Annual Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Piet Mouton - CEO at Psg Group
Today at 18:50
Cell c reports an increase in revenue and a R5.5-billion full-year loss
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Douglas Craigie Stevenson - CEO at Cell C
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lwandile Nene - International Debt Capital Markets Transactor at RMB
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Investing in non-fungible tokens (NFT) (Or Not to)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
No Items to show
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Teachers Council launches handbook on how to deal with violence in schools South African Council for Educators CEO Ella Mokgalane says the project started in 2019 when they experienced violence in schools. 20 April 2021 5:54 PM
Rand Water essential workers won't be on strike tomorrow - Samwu Samwu Gauteng deputy secretary Mamorena Madisha says the employer can afford to meet their demands. 20 April 2021 1:09 PM
Prince Mashele: Tokyo Sexwale thrives at creating storms Political analyst Prince Mashele says Tokyo Sexwale has presidential ambitions and wants his name to be sounded. 20 April 2021 11:21 AM
View all Local
Bandile Masuku: Court ruling I was not involved in corruption, nepotism is big Former Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku says he has been through the worst in the past eight months. 19 April 2021 11:49 AM
WC ANC wants suspended MEC Madikizela's conduct probed over CV matter Premier Alan Winde on Thursday suspended Madikizela for 14 days, pending the outcome of a probe by the premier's office. The Demo... 16 April 2021 6:31 AM
Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene. 15 April 2021 7:50 PM
View all Politics
Outbreak of 'highly pathogenic' bird flu threatens SA poultry industry "It’s easily transmissible," says Colin Steenhuisen. "This is an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza." 19 April 2021 7:42 PM
Oracle pulls the plug on Eskom: 'No big impact on operations' Oracle has ended IT support to Eskom, claiming non-payment. Bruce Whitfield interviewed Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha. 19 April 2021 7:07 PM
National Treasury suggests Tokyo Sexwale fell for a huge scam "Sadly, we can’t find any evidence of such funds," says Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General at National Treasury. 19 April 2021 6:30 PM
View all Business
Show your liver some love this World Liver Day! This #WorldLiverDay, celebrated annually on 19 April, Essentiale® Extreme wants you to show your liver some love! 19 April 2021 6:00 AM
We carry marks of failure instead of showing our excellence - Karyn Maughan The legal journalist was starstruck during an interview with internationally acclaimed South African comedian Trevor Noah. 16 April 2021 2:53 PM
Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education. 16 April 2021 11:03 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman divorces hubby after he lies that ring was photoshopped off pic Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 April 2021 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Man rescuing child who fell onto railway track goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 April 2021 8:20 AM
Anna Wolf, talks name change, new single and music scene in UK Azania Mosaka chats to this week's #702Unplugged artist South African-raised and London-based Anna Wolf. 20 April 2021 6:41 AM
View all Entertainment
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’ The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all World
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
View all Africa
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
View all Opinion
Teachers Council launches handbook on how to deal with violence in schools

20 April 2021 5:54 PM
by Zanele Zama
Teachers
Violence in schools
sace
teachers handbook

South African Council for Educators CEO Ella Mokgalane says the project started in 2019 when they experienced violence in schools.

The South African Council for Educators (Sace) has launched the Teachers' Safety and Security in South African Schools handbook.

It is aimed at providing educators with access to their rights and responsibilities and deals with issues relating to violence in schools.

Speaking to John Perlman, Sace CEO Ella Mokgalane says the project started in 2019 when they experienced violence across the country.

I think we need to put more efforts into the urban schools, townships and informal settlements that is where most of the challenges are.

Ella Mokgalane, CEO - South African Council for Educators 

But we shouldn't ignore the fact that rural areas are also experiencing certain types of violence.

Ella Mokgalane, CEO - South African Council for Educators 

Listen to the full interview below...




Teachers
Violence in schools
sace
teachers handbook

More from Local

Rand Water essential workers won't be on strike tomorrow - Samwu

20 April 2021 1:09 PM

Samwu Gauteng deputy secretary Mamorena Madisha says the employer can afford to meet their demands.

Prince Mashele: Tokyo Sexwale thrives at creating storms

20 April 2021 11:21 AM

Political analyst Prince Mashele says Tokyo Sexwale has presidential ambitions and wants his name to be sounded.

US reports on Lindani Myeni's shooting one-sided, says family in SA

20 April 2021 9:04 AM

The 29-year-old former KwaZulu-Natal rugby player was shot dead by members of the local Hawaii police department last week.

SA records 744 COVID-19 cases and 21 more people succumb to virus

20 April 2021 6:37 AM

The Health Department says these fatalities has pushed the death toll up to 53, 575 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Over forty foreign nationals deported after anti-xenophobic protests

19 April 2021 6:13 PM

Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi explains why it took two years for the deportation to take place.

Sahpra recommends lifting pause on J&J Covid-19 vaccine

19 April 2021 2:12 PM

Sahpra CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotela explains the measures put in place for the vaccine roll-out.

One person arrested in connection with Table Mountain fire

19 April 2021 9:13 AM

As firefighters battled the fire break between Rhodes Memorial and the slopes above Vredehoek, they received several calls that people were making fires in the bush.

Fourth firefighter injured and more evacuations as Table Mountain fire rages on

19 April 2021 7:30 AM

Eyewitness News Cape Town editor Charlotte Kilbane reflects on the fires.

SA records 1,089 COVID-19 infections and 25 people succumb to virus

19 April 2021 6:21 AM

The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 53, 736 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Show your liver some love this World Liver Day!

19 April 2021 6:00 AM

This #WorldLiverDay, celebrated annually on 19 April, Essentiale® Extreme wants you to show your liver some love!

