Teachers Council launches handbook on how to deal with violence in schools





The South African Council for Educators (Sace) has launched the Teachers’ Safety and Security in South African Schools handbook.

It is aimed at providing educators with access to their rights and responsibilities and deals with issues relating to violence in schools.

Speaking to John Perlman, Sace CEO Ella Mokgalane says the project started in 2019 when they experienced violence across the country.

I think we need to put more efforts into the urban schools, townships and informal settlements that is where most of the challenges are. Ella Mokgalane, CEO - South African Council for Educators

But we shouldn't ignore the fact that rural areas are also experiencing certain types of violence. Ella Mokgalane, CEO - South African Council for Educators

