Teachers Council launches handbook on how to deal with violence in schools
The South African Council for Educators (Sace) has launched the Teachers’ Safety and Security in South African Schools handbook.
It is aimed at providing educators with access to their rights and responsibilities and deals with issues relating to violence in schools.
Speaking to John Perlman, Sace CEO Ella Mokgalane says the project started in 2019 when they experienced violence across the country.
I think we need to put more efforts into the urban schools, townships and informal settlements that is where most of the challenges are.Ella Mokgalane, CEO - South African Council for Educators
But we shouldn't ignore the fact that rural areas are also experiencing certain types of violence.Ella Mokgalane, CEO - South African Council for Educators
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_49492185_test.html
More from Local
Rand Water essential workers won't be on strike tomorrow - Samwu
Samwu Gauteng deputy secretary Mamorena Madisha says the employer can afford to meet their demands.Read More
Prince Mashele: Tokyo Sexwale thrives at creating storms
Political analyst Prince Mashele says Tokyo Sexwale has presidential ambitions and wants his name to be sounded.Read More
US reports on Lindani Myeni's shooting one-sided, says family in SA
The 29-year-old former KwaZulu-Natal rugby player was shot dead by members of the local Hawaii police department last week.Read More
SA records 744 COVID-19 cases and 21 more people succumb to virus
The Health Department says these fatalities has pushed the death toll up to 53, 575 since the beginning of the pandemic.Read More
Over forty foreign nationals deported after anti-xenophobic protests
Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi explains why it took two years for the deportation to take place.Read More
Sahpra recommends lifting pause on J&J Covid-19 vaccine
Sahpra CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotela explains the measures put in place for the vaccine roll-out.Read More
One person arrested in connection with Table Mountain fire
As firefighters battled the fire break between Rhodes Memorial and the slopes above Vredehoek, they received several calls that people were making fires in the bush.Read More
Fourth firefighter injured and more evacuations as Table Mountain fire rages on
Eyewitness News Cape Town editor Charlotte Kilbane reflects on the fires.Read More
SA records 1,089 COVID-19 infections and 25 people succumb to virus
The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 53, 736 since the beginning of the pandemic.Read More
Show your liver some love this World Liver Day!
This #WorldLiverDay, celebrated annually on 19 April, Essentiale® Extreme wants you to show your liver some love!Read More