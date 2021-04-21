Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:35
SAA interim CEO discusses new strategy for the airline
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Thomas Kgokolo - SAA interim CEO
Today at 11:05
Listener's Choice: Legal recourse on vaccines
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Michael Yates - Director the Employment Law practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyer
Today at 18:13
ZOOM Pick n Pay results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Brasher - CEO at Pick n Pay
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - UnLearn Your Way Into The Future of Business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zanele Njapha - Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator at TomorrowToday
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Andre Hugo, CEO Spot Money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andre Hugo - CEO at Spot Money
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Families of Life Esidimeni victims expecting 'painful journey' with new inquest The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the formal inquest hearing would start on 19 July. 21 April 2021 6:49 AM
130 more people succumb to COVID-19 and 853 infections recorded The Health Department says the fatalities have pushed the death toll to 53, 887 since the beginning of the pandemic. 21 April 2021 6:27 AM
'Uncaptured': Whistle-blower on Trillian's role in underbelly of state capture Those SOEs are now at Treasury with begging bowls because all the money is in Dubai! - Mosilo Mothepu discusses her tell-all book. 20 April 2021 7:49 PM
View all Local
Prince Mashele: Tokyo Sexwale thrives at creating storms Political analyst Prince Mashele says Tokyo Sexwale has presidential ambitions and wants his name to be sounded. 20 April 2021 11:21 AM
Bandile Masuku: Court ruling I was not involved in corruption, nepotism is big Former Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku says he has been through the worst in the past eight months. 19 April 2021 11:49 AM
WC ANC wants suspended MEC Madikizela's conduct probed over CV matter Premier Alan Winde on Thursday suspended Madikizela for 14 days, pending the outcome of a probe by the premier's office. The Demo... 16 April 2021 6:31 AM
View all Politics
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Cell C is clawing back subscribers - 'We're evolving the business now' Has Cell C finally achieved a turnaround? Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson about its full-year results. 20 April 2021 8:14 PM
Daniel Mminele to step down as Absa CEO after just 15 months Bruce Whitfield grills the Absa chair on how the board got CEO appt. so wrong - Mminele 'not aligned' with them on strategy. 20 April 2021 6:51 PM
View all Business
Show your liver some love this World Liver Day! This #WorldLiverDay, celebrated annually on 19 April, Essentiale® Extreme wants you to show your liver some love! 19 April 2021 6:00 AM
We carry marks of failure instead of showing our excellence - Karyn Maughan The legal journalist was starstruck during an interview with internationally acclaimed South African comedian Trevor Noah. 16 April 2021 2:53 PM
Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education. 16 April 2021 11:03 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
View all Sport
Apple AirTag aimed at helping you to find your keys goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 April 2021 8:16 AM
Grandma falsely reporting crime just to get company has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 April 2021 8:15 AM
[WATCH] Woman divorces hubby after he lies that ring was photoshopped off pic Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 April 2021 8:20 AM
View all Entertainment
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’ The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all World
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
View all Africa
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Families of Life Esidimeni victims expecting 'painful journey' with new inquest

21 April 2021 6:49 AM
by Mia Lindeque
Tags:
Life Esidimeni
Life Esidimeni tragedy
life esidimeni inquest
Disabled patients

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the formal inquest hearing would start on 19 July.

JOHANNESBURG - Families affected by the Life Esidimeni tragedy said they are now preparing for another “painful journey” with a formal inquest set down for July.

But they are hopeful they will get some kind of closure.

In 2015, then-Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu cancelled her department's contract with Life Esidimeni, a subsidiary of life healthcare which was taking care of psychiatric patients.

READ: Life Esidimeni formal inquest to begin in July, NPA announces

The move to other facilities, in a bid to cut costs, came with criticism and warnings by several NGOs, including SADAG and Section 27.

By the following year, the first group of patients had died and eventually, 144 passed away at various facilities, most of which were found to have not had enough capacity to care for their specific needs or administer the right medication.

“My office has furnished the South African Police with a full record of the proceedings, they must do their work as the law requires of them.”

Retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke made an order in March 2018 for the families of those who lost their loved ones as a result of negligence to be compensated.

During the arbitration process, Moseneke listened painfully to the graphic details of some NGOs which “turned out to be sites of death and torture” for patients.

Some were starved of food and water and medication was not properly administered.

Moseneke would later say that the Life Esidimeni case was the lowest point of his career.

Meanwhile, affected families have also been reflecting on the tragedy.

Andrew Pietersen's uncle was one of the few lucky ones who survived the transfer to an NGO.

Pietersen, who is part of the Life Esidimeni family committee, said that it would be a painful and emotional experience when the inquest started but he hoped that those responsible would finally be jailed.

“Sometimes when one wants healing, one needs to have some pain as well. We are quite aware that this will be a painful journey, but it is one we have to carry through.”

Section 27's Ntsiki Mpulo said they were pleased that a formal inquest would now determine whether anyone could be held criminally liable.

“For the families of the deceased, this is an important element of accountability for the deaths of their loved ones and something they have been calling for over 5 years."

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the formal inquest hearing would start on 19 July.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Families of Life Esidimeni victims expecting 'painful journey' with new inquest




21 April 2021 6:49 AM
by Mia Lindeque
Tags:
Life Esidimeni
Life Esidimeni tragedy
life esidimeni inquest
Disabled patients

More from Local

130 more people succumb to COVID-19 and 853 infections recorded

21 April 2021 6:27 AM

The Health Department says the fatalities have pushed the death toll to 53, 887 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Uncaptured': Whistle-blower on Trillian's role in underbelly of state capture

20 April 2021 7:49 PM

Those SOEs are now at Treasury with begging bowls because all the money is in Dubai! - Mosilo Mothepu discusses her tell-all book.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Teachers Council launches handbook on how to deal with violence in schools

20 April 2021 5:54 PM

South African Council for Educators CEO Ella Mokgalane says the project started in 2019 when they experienced violence in schools.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rand Water essential workers won't be on strike tomorrow - Samwu

20 April 2021 1:09 PM

Samwu Gauteng deputy secretary Mamorena Madisha says the employer can afford to meet their demands.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prince Mashele: Tokyo Sexwale thrives at creating storms

20 April 2021 11:21 AM

Political analyst Prince Mashele says Tokyo Sexwale has presidential ambitions and wants his name to be sounded.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US reports on Lindani Myeni's shooting one-sided, says family in SA

20 April 2021 9:04 AM

The 29-year-old former KwaZulu-Natal rugby player was shot dead by members of the local Hawaii police department last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA records 744 COVID-19 cases and 21 more people succumb to virus

20 April 2021 6:37 AM

The Health Department says these fatalities has pushed the death toll up to 53, 575 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Over forty foreign nationals deported after anti-xenophobic protests

19 April 2021 6:13 PM

Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi explains why it took two years for the deportation to take place.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sahpra recommends lifting pause on J&J Covid-19 vaccine

19 April 2021 2:12 PM

Sahpra CEO Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotela explains the measures put in place for the vaccine roll-out.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

One person arrested in connection with Table Mountain fire

19 April 2021 9:13 AM

As firefighters battled the fire break between Rhodes Memorial and the slopes above Vredehoek, they received several calls that people were making fires in the bush.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Families of Life Esidimeni victims expecting 'painful journey' with new inquest

Local

Outbreak of 'highly pathogenic' bird flu threatens SA poultry industry

Business

Oracle pulls the plug on Eskom: 'No big impact on operations'

Business

EWN Highlights

EC's Mabuyane urges WSU students to refrain from violence following protests

21 April 2021 8:13 AM

Rand Water strike: Samwu warns that water supply not guaranteed

21 April 2021 7:59 AM

MPs question govt's plan to buy 2,000MW of power from IPPs

21 April 2021 7:26 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA