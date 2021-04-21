130 more people succumb to COVID-19 and 853 infections recorded
One hundred thirty more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 53, 887 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Health Department says it has recorded 853 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 568, 366.
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 494, 630 people having recuperated from the virus.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 568 366 the total number of deaths is 53 887 the total number of recoveries is 1 494 630. pic.twitter.com/C5d6rF7Wcr— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 20, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 20 April.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 20, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/wmKJM1spqy
