



Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Woman divorces hubby after he lies that ring was photoshopped off pic

Grandma falsely reporting crime just to get company has everyone talking

Social media is talking after an elderly lady falsely reported a crime just to get company has gone viral.

Read the story below:

In Italy, a 94-year old woman called police to tell them she'd been robbed.



When they arrived, they learned she hadn't been robbed, but had made up the story because she was lonely.



How did the officers respond?



By coming back the following day with cake.



🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/qdO3xnaign — Goodable (@Goodable) April 20, 2021

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: