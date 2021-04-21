Apple AirTag aimed at helping you to find your keys goes viral

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:35
SAA interim CEO discusses new strategy for the airline
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Thomas Kgokolo - SAA interim CEO
Today at 11:05
Listener's Choice: Legal recourse on vaccines
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Michael Yates - Director the Employment Law practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyer
Today at 18:13
ZOOM Pick n Pay results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Brasher - CEO at Pick n Pay
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - UnLearn Your Way Into The Future of Business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zanele Njapha - Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator at TomorrowToday
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Andre Hugo, CEO Spot Money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andre Hugo - CEO at Spot Money
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Families of Life Esidimeni victims expecting 'painful journey' with new inquest The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the formal inquest hearing would start on 19 July. 21 April 2021 6:49 AM
130 more people succumb to COVID-19 and 853 infections recorded The Health Department says the fatalities have pushed the death toll to 53, 887 since the beginning of the pandemic. 21 April 2021 6:27 AM
'Uncaptured': Whistle-blower on Trillian's role in underbelly of state capture Those SOEs are now at Treasury with begging bowls because all the money is in Dubai! - Mosilo Mothepu discusses her tell-all book. 20 April 2021 7:49 PM
View all Local
Prince Mashele: Tokyo Sexwale thrives at creating storms Political analyst Prince Mashele says Tokyo Sexwale has presidential ambitions and wants his name to be sounded. 20 April 2021 11:21 AM
Bandile Masuku: Court ruling I was not involved in corruption, nepotism is big Former Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku says he has been through the worst in the past eight months. 19 April 2021 11:49 AM
WC ANC wants suspended MEC Madikizela's conduct probed over CV matter Premier Alan Winde on Thursday suspended Madikizela for 14 days, pending the outcome of a probe by the premier's office. The Demo... 16 April 2021 6:31 AM
View all Politics
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Cell C is clawing back subscribers - 'We're evolving the business now' Has Cell C finally achieved a turnaround? Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson about its full-year results. 20 April 2021 8:14 PM
Daniel Mminele to step down as Absa CEO after just 15 months Bruce Whitfield grills the Absa chair on how the board got CEO appt. so wrong - Mminele 'not aligned' with them on strategy. 20 April 2021 6:51 PM
View all Business
Show your liver some love this World Liver Day! This #WorldLiverDay, celebrated annually on 19 April, Essentiale® Extreme wants you to show your liver some love! 19 April 2021 6:00 AM
We carry marks of failure instead of showing our excellence - Karyn Maughan The legal journalist was starstruck during an interview with internationally acclaimed South African comedian Trevor Noah. 16 April 2021 2:53 PM
Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education. 16 April 2021 11:03 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
View all Sport
Apple AirTag aimed at helping you to find your keys goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 April 2021 8:16 AM
Grandma falsely reporting crime just to get company has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 April 2021 8:15 AM
[WATCH] Woman divorces hubby after he lies that ring was photoshopped off pic Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 April 2021 8:20 AM
View all Entertainment
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’ The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all World
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
View all Africa
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Apple AirTag aimed at helping you to find your keys goes viral

21 April 2021 8:16 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Woman divorces hubby after he lies that ring was photoshopped off pic

Apple AirTag aimed at helping you to find your keys goes viral

Social media is talking after the new Apple AirTag aimed at helping people find their lost keys go viral.

Click here to read the full story:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




21 April 2021 8:16 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

More from Entertainment

Grandma falsely reporting crime just to get company has everyone talking

21 April 2021 8:15 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Woman divorces hubby after he lies that ring was photoshopped off pic

20 April 2021 8:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Man rescuing child who fell onto railway track goes viral

20 April 2021 8:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Anna Wolf, talks name change, new single and music scene in UK

20 April 2021 6:41 AM

Azania Mosaka chats to this week's #702Unplugged artist South African-raised and London-based Anna Wolf.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stream Thando Thabethe's playlist on Spotify

19 April 2021 3:37 PM

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Hilarious moment as cat attacking bird on TV leaves us in stitches

19 April 2021 8:21 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Inmates using car theft skills to rescue kid from locked car goes viral

19 April 2021 8:21 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Motorists rallying together to get emergency vehicle through goes viral

16 April 2021 8:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Bride tips waitress for spilling gravy on mother-in-law's dress

16 April 2021 8:19 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Woman struggling to parallel park leaves everyone in stitches

15 April 2021 8:27 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Families of Life Esidimeni victims expecting 'painful journey' with new inquest

Local

Outbreak of 'highly pathogenic' bird flu threatens SA poultry industry

Business

Oracle pulls the plug on Eskom: 'No big impact on operations'

Business

EWN Highlights

EC's Mabuyane urges WSU students to refrain from violence following protests

21 April 2021 8:13 AM

Rand Water strike: Samwu warns that water supply not guaranteed

21 April 2021 7:59 AM

MPs question govt's plan to buy 2,000MW of power from IPPs

21 April 2021 7:26 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA