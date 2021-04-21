Amazon to build its African headquarters in Cape Town: 'Expect lots of jobs'
Amazon Africa is building its headquarters in Cape Town.
The City of Cape Town has approved the R4 billion River Club mixed-use development.
There will be almost 60 000 square metres of office space with Amazon as the anchor tenant.
The new development will also feature shops, a 200-room hotel, a gym, restaurants, and conference facilities.
The developers will employ 5239 people in the construction phase while the project is expected to create 19 000 indirect jobs.
RELATED: Amazon to build large power station in N Cape – will distribute on Eskom’s grid
Africa Melane interviewed Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities and Asset Management at the City of Cape Town.
Amazon already services North America, the UK, and Germany from Cape Town… We expect lots of additional jobs…Alderman James Vos, City of Cape Town
It positions Cape Town as a destination of choice for IT advancement… It will attract other tech companies to Cape Town, the tech capital of Africa. We employ more than 40 000 people in the IT sector…Alderman James Vos, City of Cape Town
It’s a perfect opportunity to broaden the Cape Town brand… It makes sense for Amazon to choose Cape Town… With Amazon headquarters, we can expect many thousands of new jobs for Capetonians…Alderman James Vos, City of Cape Town
RELATED: Google to land its new R2.2 billion cable in Melkbosstrand near Cape Town
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Amazon to build its African headquarters in Cape Town: 'Expect lots of jobs'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_75773212_freight-semi-truck-with-amazon-com-logo-driving-along-forest-road-editorial-3d-rendering.html?term=amazon%2Becommerce&vti=od1bzf58a6u6jycsox-1-5
More from Business
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels
Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office.Read More
Cell C is clawing back subscribers - 'We're evolving the business now'
Has Cell C finally achieved a turnaround? Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson about its full-year results.Read More
'Uncaptured': Whistle-blower on Trillian's role in underbelly of state capture
Those SOEs are now at Treasury with begging bowls because all the money is in Dubai! - Mosilo Mothepu discusses her tell-all book.Read More
Daniel Mminele to step down as Absa CEO after just 15 months
Bruce Whitfield grills the Absa chair on how the board got CEO appt. so wrong - Mminele 'not aligned' with them on strategy.Read More
Outbreak of 'highly pathogenic' bird flu threatens SA poultry industry
"It’s easily transmissible," says Colin Steenhuisen. "This is an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza."Read More
Oracle pulls the plug on Eskom: 'No big impact on operations'
Oracle has ended IT support to Eskom, claiming non-payment. Bruce Whitfield interviewed Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.Read More
National Treasury suggests Tokyo Sexwale fell for a huge scam
"Sadly, we can’t find any evidence of such funds," says Ismail Momoniat, Deputy Director General at National Treasury.Read More
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021
The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts.Read More
Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest
Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education.Read More
Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner – vintage toy craftsman, Anthony Davids
Congratulations to this week's winner, Anthony Davids whose just won Vodacom's latest VodaPay Max POS system and R10,000 in cash.Read More