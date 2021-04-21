Amazon to build its African headquarters in Cape Town: 'Expect lots of jobs'

Today at 12:05 The workers at Randwater are downing tools in protest over the water utility's about turn on bonuses. Randwater has promised the public that water supply will not be affected in the Municipalities that depend on it for bulk water supply. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Teboho Joala - General manager for communication and stakeholder management at Rand Water.

Mamorena Madisha - Samwu Gauteng deputy secretary

125 125

Today at 12:10 Khusela Diko notes the ANC PDC decision and false and opportunistic statements uttered on same. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Avela Nontso, Director Avela Nontso Attorneys Inc

125 125

Today at 12:15 Suspended presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko has been told to step aside from her position as a member of the ANC Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC) after she was found guilty of bringing the party into disrepute. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tshidi Madia, EWN Senior politics journalist

125 125

Today at 12:23 Gauteng ANC orders Khusela Diko to step aside – report The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

ANC Gauteng spokesperson Bones Modise

125 125

Today at 12:27 Update from MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning and CoGTA, on his service delivery site inspection iin Ekhuruleni. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Lebogang Maile - MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning and CoGTA

125 125

Today at 12:37 15 by-elections are taking place in 7 provinces and IEC to launch online system to prevent double voting. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Wayne Sussman - Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick

125 125

Today at 12:41 Representatives of the LGBTIQ+ community in Gauteng will be holding a joint press conference to address the recent spate of horrific murders of LGBTIQ+ individuals in South Africa. At least six (known) individuals have been brutally killed since 12 Februa The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Thami Kotlolo - Founder of the Feathers Awards

125 125

Today at 12:45 Old Mutual along with other medical experts will be host a live broadcast. This will be in the form of a 90-minute webinar with various media l specialists followed by a panel discussion, facilitated by Arabile Gumede, financial journalist, & market comme The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Malusi Ndlovu, Director of Large Enterprises at Old Mutual Corporate

125 125

Today at 12:52 Former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin convicted of George Floyd's murder. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Ricardo Gressel - Member of Democrats Abroad South Africa

125 125

Today at 12:56 European Super League collapsing as all six English clubs withdraw. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Mazola Molefe- Senior Writer at Soccer Laduma.

125 125

Today at 18:13 ZOOM Pick n Pay results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Richard Brasher - CEO at Pick n Pay

125 125

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

125 125

Today at 18:39 North West University (NWU) Business School plans to create an index to measure countries’ ability to fight corruption and commercial crime The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Jan van Romburgh - Director at North West University (NWU) Business School

125 125

Today at 19:08 ZOOM: Business Unusual - UnLearn Your Way Into The Future of Business The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Zanele Njapha - Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator at TomorrowToday

125 125

Today at 19:19 SKYPE : Consumer Ninja The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk

125 125