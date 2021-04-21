Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:05
The workers at Randwater are downing tools in protest over the water utility's about turn on bonuses. Randwater has promised the public that water supply will not be affected in the Municipalities that depend on it for bulk water supply.
Guests
Guests
Teboho Joala - General manager for communication and stakeholder management at Rand Water.
Mamorena Madisha - Samwu Gauteng deputy secretary
Today at 12:10
Khusela Diko notes the ANC PDC decision and false and opportunistic statements uttered on same.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Avela Nontso, Director Avela Nontso Attorneys Inc
Today at 12:15
Suspended presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko has been told to step aside from her position as a member of the ANC Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC) after she was found guilty of bringing the party into disrepute.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia, EWN Senior politics journalist
Today at 12:23
Gauteng ANC orders Khusela Diko to step aside – report
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
ANC Gauteng spokesperson Bones Modise
Today at 12:27
Update from MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning and CoGTA, on his service delivery site inspection iin Ekhuruleni.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Lebogang Maile - MEC for Human Settlements, Urban Planning and CoGTA
Today at 12:37
15 by-elections are taking place in 7 provinces and IEC to launch online system to prevent double voting.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Wayne Sussman - Elections Analyst at Daily Maverick
Today at 12:41
Representatives of the LGBTIQ+ community in Gauteng will be holding a joint press conference to address the recent spate of horrific murders of LGBTIQ+ individuals in South Africa. At least six (known) individuals have been brutally killed since 12 Februa
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thami Kotlolo - Founder of the Feathers Awards
Today at 12:45
Old Mutual along with other medical experts will be host a live broadcast. This will be in the form of a 90-minute webinar with various media l specialists followed by a panel discussion, facilitated by Arabile Gumede, financial journalist, & market comme
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Malusi Ndlovu, Director of Large Enterprises at Old Mutual Corporate
Today at 12:52
Former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin convicted of George Floyd's murder.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ricardo Gressel - Member of Democrats Abroad South Africa
Today at 12:56
European Super League collapsing as all six English clubs withdraw.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mazola Molefe- Senior Writer at Soccer Laduma.
Today at 18:13
ZOOM Pick n Pay results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Brasher - CEO at Pick n Pay
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
North West University (NWU) Business School plans to create an index to measure countries’ ability to fight corruption and commercial crime
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jan van Romburgh - Director at North West University (NWU) Business School
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - UnLearn Your Way Into The Future of Business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zanele Njapha - Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator at TomorrowToday
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Andre Hugo, CEO Spot Money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andre Hugo - CEO at Spot Money
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder

21 April 2021 11:52 AM
Tags:
The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday.

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of the murder of George Floyd.

Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes last May and his death sparked protests against racial injustice and police brutality around the world.

Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges against him: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.

He faces up to 40 years on the second-degree murder and sentencing will be at a later date.




