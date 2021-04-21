Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been found guilty of the murder of George Floyd.
Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes last May and his death sparked protests against racial injustice and police brutality around the world.
Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges against him: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.
He faces up to 40 years on the second-degree murder and sentencing will be at a later date.
Source : AFP
