Diko hits out at Gauteng ANC's 'false narrative' over PPE tender matter

Today at 15:50
Derek Chauvin Guilty Of Murdering George Floyd
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Simon Marks, US Correspondent
Today at 16:10
SAMWU postpones Randwater strike
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Papikie Mohale - Spokesperson at Samwu
Today at 16:20
EWN: State capture inquiry hears evidence related to Eskom from expert witness
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 16:50
[FEATURE] Financial Wellness- Unclaimed benefits
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Financial Wellness Consultant at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 17:20
European Super League collapse: What comes next for soccer after failure of breakaway clubs?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
John Carlin
Today at 18:13
ZOOM : Pick n Pay loses R4bn in annual sales due to Covid-19 lockdown alcohol bans
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Brasher - CEO at Pick n Pay
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
North West University (NWU) Business School plans to create an index to measure countries’ ability to fight corruption and commercial crime
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jan van Romburgh - Director at North West University (NWU) Business School
Today at 18:48
Swiss-based Sommet Education acquires Invictus Education Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Lambert - Founder & CEO at Invictus Education Group
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - UnLearn Your Way Into The Future of Business
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zanele Njapha - Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator at TomorrowToday
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - “on the road” and "dealership fees"
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter: Andre Hugo, CEO Spot Money
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andre Hugo - CEO at Spot Money
No Items to show
Latest Local
'R64 million budgeted for Cuban engineers coming to help with infrastructure' Water and Sanitation department says the 24 engineers will be utilised in smaller municipalities. 21 April 2021 2:55 PM
Diko hits out at Gauteng ANC's 'false narrative' over PPE tender matter Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko, in a seven-page statement through her lawyers, said that she was not aware of any law enfo... 21 April 2021 11:56 AM
Families of Life Esidimeni victims expecting 'painful journey' with new inquest The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the formal inquest hearing would start on 19 July. 21 April 2021 6:49 AM
View all Local
'Uncaptured': Whistle-blower on Trillian's role in underbelly of state capture Those SOEs are now at Treasury with begging bowls because all the money is in Dubai! - Mosilo Mothepu discusses her tell-all book. 20 April 2021 7:49 PM
Prince Mashele: Tokyo Sexwale thrives at creating storms Political analyst Prince Mashele says Tokyo Sexwale has presidential ambitions and wants his name to be sounded. 20 April 2021 11:21 AM
Bandile Masuku: Court ruling I was not involved in corruption, nepotism is big Former Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku says he has been through the worst in the past eight months. 19 April 2021 11:49 AM
View all Politics
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan' Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira. 21 April 2021 2:38 PM
Amazon to build its African headquarters in Cape Town: 'Expect lots of jobs' The company will serve Africa – a continent with 1.2 billion people - from its new headquarters in the Mother City. 21 April 2021 10:10 AM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
View all Business
Show your liver some love this World Liver Day! This #WorldLiverDay, celebrated annually on 19 April, Essentiale® Extreme wants you to show your liver some love! 19 April 2021 6:00 AM
We carry marks of failure instead of showing our excellence - Karyn Maughan The legal journalist was starstruck during an interview with internationally acclaimed South African comedian Trevor Noah. 16 April 2021 2:53 PM
Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education. 16 April 2021 11:03 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
View all Sport
Apple AirTag aimed at helping you to find your keys goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 April 2021 8:16 AM
Grandma falsely reporting crime just to get company has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 April 2021 8:15 AM
[WATCH] Woman divorces hubby after he lies that ring was photoshopped off pic Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 April 2021 8:20 AM
View all Entertainment
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’ The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
View all World
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
View all Africa
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
Diko hits out at Gauteng ANC's 'false narrative' over PPE tender matter

21 April 2021 11:56 AM
by Tshidi Madia
African National Congress ANC
Gauteng ANC
Bandile Masuku
Khusela Diko
PPE tenders

Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko, in a seven-page statement through her lawyers, said that she was not aware of any law enforcement agency that was investigating her or had found her guilty of unethical, unlawful or immoral conduct.

JOHANNESBURG - Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko has hit out at the African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng for public utterance over a matter under review.

She also continued to deny any wrongdoing, arguing that there were no rules in the ANC which instructed members to declare their spouse's business interests with government.

Diko, in a seven-page statement through her lawyers, said that she was not aware of any law enforcement agency that was investigating her or had found her guilty of unethical, unlawful or immoral conduct.

READ: Khusela Diko given extension to respond to SIU questions relating to PPE tender

She was found guilty of bringing the ANC into disrepute.

Diko and former Health MEC Bandile Masuku have been embroiled in a tender saga, following the awarding of a multi-million rand contract to procure COVID-19 resources to her late husband by the Gauteng Health Department.

Diko has decided to break her silence in a bid to address what she had defined as a false narrative.

In the statement drafted by her lawyers, it said that Diko was charged and sanctioned for conduct that did not violate any rules or policies of the ANC.

ALSO READ: Ex-Health MEC Masuku to take his disciplinary appeal to ANC at national level

It reiterated her stance that she had not committed any unethical, unlawful or immoral acts.

Diko said that if the findings from the provincial disciplinary committee were left unchallenged, it would set a devastating precedent.

The presidential spokesperson said that she could not be sanctioned for what other party members think she should do or even for not making declarations that were not demanded in ANC policies or rules.

In sharing her thoughts on provincial secretary Jacob Khawe’s comments on the matter, she said that they were regrettable and blatantly dishonest, also accusing the provincial executive of not providing further details on the charge sheet and instead, opting to skirt the issue of inadequate records.

Diko, like her co-accused Masuku, was challenging the outcome with the national disciplinary committee.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Diko hits out at Gauteng ANC's 'false narrative' over PPE tender matter




21 April 2021 11:56 AM
by Tshidi Madia
African National Congress ANC
Gauteng ANC
Bandile Masuku
Khusela Diko
PPE tenders

'Uncaptured': Whistle-blower on Trillian's role in underbelly of state capture

20 April 2021 7:49 PM

Those SOEs are now at Treasury with begging bowls because all the money is in Dubai! - Mosilo Mothepu discusses her tell-all book.

Read More arrow_forward

Prince Mashele: Tokyo Sexwale thrives at creating storms

20 April 2021 11:21 AM

Political analyst Prince Mashele says Tokyo Sexwale has presidential ambitions and wants his name to be sounded.

Read More arrow_forward

Bandile Masuku: Court ruling I was not involved in corruption, nepotism is big

19 April 2021 11:49 AM

Former Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku says he has been through the worst in the past eight months.

Read More arrow_forward

WC ANC wants suspended MEC Madikizela's conduct probed over CV matter

16 April 2021 6:31 AM

Premier Alan Winde on Thursday suspended Madikizela for 14 days, pending the outcome of a probe by the premier's office. The Democratic Alliance (DA) provincial leader listed a BComm degree on his CV, but has acknowledged that he never actually completed the qualification.

Read More arrow_forward

Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery

15 April 2021 7:50 PM

The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene.

Read More arrow_forward

WC Premier Winde suspends MEC Madikizela over CV qualification claim

15 April 2021 11:47 AM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has suspended Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela for claiming to have a BCom degree in his CV when he has admitted that he has not completed his degree.

Read More arrow_forward

No human being is an experiment - Helen Zille

15 April 2021 11:17 AM

The DA federal chair says she felt that Mmusi Maimane was the absolute right fit. She saw him as an alternative to Julius Malema.

Read More arrow_forward

Zuma refuses to say how he should be punished if found guilty

14 April 2021 5:03 PM

Wednesday is the last day that he was expected to tell Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng how he should be sentenced, if he is found guilty of contempt of court.

Read More arrow_forward

ANC doesn't have a cadre deployment policy, Mantashe tells Zondo Inquiry

14 April 2021 12:21 PM

ANC Chairperson Gwede Mantashe is testifying at the state capture inquiry about the role of the ANC in parliamentary oversight.

Read More arrow_forward

'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before'

14 April 2021 9:03 AM

Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda.

Read More arrow_forward

'R64 million budgeted for Cuban engineers coming to help with infrastructure'

21 April 2021 2:55 PM

Water and Sanitation department says the 24 engineers will be utilised in smaller municipalities.

Read More arrow_forward

Families of Life Esidimeni victims expecting 'painful journey' with new inquest

21 April 2021 6:49 AM

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the formal inquest hearing would start on 19 July.

Read More arrow_forward

130 more people succumb to COVID-19 and 853 infections recorded

21 April 2021 6:27 AM

The Health Department says the fatalities have pushed the death toll to 53, 887 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Read More arrow_forward

'Uncaptured': Whistle-blower on Trillian's role in underbelly of state capture

20 April 2021 7:49 PM

Those SOEs are now at Treasury with begging bowls because all the money is in Dubai! - Mosilo Mothepu discusses her tell-all book.

Read More arrow_forward

Teachers Council launches handbook on how to deal with violence in schools

20 April 2021 5:54 PM

South African Council for Educators CEO Ella Mokgalane says the project started in 2019 when they experienced violence in schools.

Read More arrow_forward

Rand Water essential workers won't be on strike tomorrow - Samwu

20 April 2021 1:09 PM

Samwu Gauteng deputy secretary Mamorena Madisha says the employer can afford to meet their demands.

Read More arrow_forward

Prince Mashele: Tokyo Sexwale thrives at creating storms

20 April 2021 11:21 AM

Political analyst Prince Mashele says Tokyo Sexwale has presidential ambitions and wants his name to be sounded.

Read More arrow_forward

US reports on Lindani Myeni's shooting one-sided, says family in SA

20 April 2021 9:04 AM

The 29-year-old former KwaZulu-Natal rugby player was shot dead by members of the local Hawaii police department last week.

Read More arrow_forward

SA records 744 COVID-19 cases and 21 more people succumb to virus

20 April 2021 6:37 AM

The Health Department says these fatalities has pushed the death toll up to 53, 575 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Read More arrow_forward

Over forty foreign nationals deported after anti-xenophobic protests

19 April 2021 6:13 PM

Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi explains why it took two years for the deportation to take place.

Read More arrow_forward

