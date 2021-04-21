NPA received a letter from Zuma's lawyers, but can't reveal what it says
JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Wednesday confirmed that it received correspondence from former President Jacob Zuma’s lawyers – Mabuza Attorneys – but said that the contents of the letter sent on Wednesday could only be confirmed by the lawyers themselves.
Zuma is charged with corruption in connection with the arms deal.
However, it was earlier reported that Mabuza Attorneys submitted its notice to the Pietermaritzburg High Court indicating they were dropping Zuma.
The former president faces corruption, fraud and money laundering charges for allegedly pocketing bribes in return for “political protection” to French arms company Thales.
The matter is expected to sit in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 17 May.
The NPA said in a statement that the State was still ready to proceed with the trial, which had faced numerous delays in the past.
Recently the Supreme Court of Appeal turned down his appeal of a personal cost order for the trial.
Zuma wanted the court to come to a different decision about him being stripped of state-funded fees for his fraud and corruption trial.
This article first appeared on EWN : NPA received a letter from Zuma's lawyers, but can't reveal what it says
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
