'R64 million budgeted for Cuban engineers coming to help with infrastructure'
The Department of Water and Sanitation will bring in 24 Cuban engineers to assist with the countries infrastructure issues.
Speaking to Azania Mosaka, Director of media liaison at the Department of Water and Sanitation Sputnick Ratau says the country's partnership with Cuba dates back to 2001.
He adds that through the year, Cuban engineers have been coming into the country to share their expertise.
In this financial year, we have budgeted an amount of R64 million and that will be covering everything from their accommodation up to their stipends that they will be receiving every month.Sputnick Ratau, Director of Media Liaison - Department of Water & Sanitation
We will be utilising them in the smaller municipalities and those that are struggling because that is where we need to enhance capacity mainly.Sputnick Ratau, Director of Media Liaison - Department of Water & Sanitation
Ratau says this is not long term employment.
Meanwhile, the CEO of the South African Institute of Civil Engineering Vishaal Lutchman says he wishes that the mandate given to the incoming engineers will be meaningful and monitored.
I may not fully agree that the skills are not available. We have many engineers that leave for the reason of not being non-patriotic, they leave because there is no work.Vishaal Lutchman, CEO - South African Institute of Civil Engineering
Listen to the full interviews below...
Source : @DWS_RSA/Twitter
More from Local
Diko hits out at Gauteng ANC's 'false narrative' over PPE tender matter
Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko, in a seven-page statement through her lawyers, said that she was not aware of any law enforcement agency that was investigating her or had found her guilty of unethical, unlawful or immoral conduct.Read More
Families of Life Esidimeni victims expecting 'painful journey' with new inquest
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the formal inquest hearing would start on 19 July.Read More
130 more people succumb to COVID-19 and 853 infections recorded
The Health Department says the fatalities have pushed the death toll to 53, 887 since the beginning of the pandemic.Read More
'Uncaptured': Whistle-blower on Trillian's role in underbelly of state capture
Those SOEs are now at Treasury with begging bowls because all the money is in Dubai! - Mosilo Mothepu discusses her tell-all book.Read More
Teachers Council launches handbook on how to deal with violence in schools
South African Council for Educators CEO Ella Mokgalane says the project started in 2019 when they experienced violence in schools.Read More
Rand Water essential workers won't be on strike tomorrow - Samwu
Samwu Gauteng deputy secretary Mamorena Madisha says the employer can afford to meet their demands.Read More
Prince Mashele: Tokyo Sexwale thrives at creating storms
Political analyst Prince Mashele says Tokyo Sexwale has presidential ambitions and wants his name to be sounded.Read More
US reports on Lindani Myeni's shooting one-sided, says family in SA
The 29-year-old former KwaZulu-Natal rugby player was shot dead by members of the local Hawaii police department last week.Read More
SA records 744 COVID-19 cases and 21 more people succumb to virus
The Health Department says these fatalities has pushed the death toll up to 53, 575 since the beginning of the pandemic.Read More
Over forty foreign nationals deported after anti-xenophobic protests
Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi explains why it took two years for the deportation to take place.Read More