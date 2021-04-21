'R64 million budgeted for Cuban engineers coming to help with infrastructure'





The Department of Water and Sanitation will bring in 24 Cuban engineers to assist with the countries infrastructure issues.

Speaking to Azania Mosaka, Director of media liaison at the Department of Water and Sanitation Sputnick Ratau says the country's partnership with Cuba dates back to 2001.

He adds that through the year, Cuban engineers have been coming into the country to share their expertise.

In this financial year, we have budgeted an amount of R64 million and that will be covering everything from their accommodation up to their stipends that they will be receiving every month. Sputnick Ratau, Director of Media Liaison - Department of Water & Sanitation

We will be utilising them in the smaller municipalities and those that are struggling because that is where we need to enhance capacity mainly. Sputnick Ratau, Director of Media Liaison - Department of Water & Sanitation

Ratau says this is not long term employment.

Meanwhile, the CEO of the South African Institute of Civil Engineering Vishaal Lutchman says he wishes that the mandate given to the incoming engineers will be meaningful and monitored.

I may not fully agree that the skills are not available. We have many engineers that leave for the reason of not being non-patriotic, they leave because there is no work. Vishaal Lutchman, CEO - South African Institute of Civil Engineering

Listen to the full interviews below...