'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan'

21 April 2021 2:38 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Financial planning
Debt
Gerald Mwandiambira
Personal finance
investing
car finance
Property
Home loan
Mortgage
bond
Africa Melane
car loan
investing in property

Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira.

Click here for all our personal finance articles in one place.

South Africa has decent roads but lacks good public transport infrastructure.

Many South Africans, therefore, choose to buy their own vehicle, usually financed with debt.

The pandemic has resulted in a marked increase in home loans while vehicle finance is in the doldrums.

Africa Melane asked financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira for advice on weighing up a car loan versus a home loan.

If you are thinking of buying a home, perhaps you should consider doing without a financed car, advises Mwandiambira.

She's happy now, but wait until she applies for a home loan. Image credit: prostooleh (123rf)

Related articles:

The number one reason most people are declined when they apply for a home loan is that they’ve purchased a car… If you’ve taken out a car loan… it has a significant impact on affordability…

Gerald Mwandiambira, Certified Financial Planner - Sugar Creek Wealth

A home is an appreciating asset… it’s a much more secure loan from the bank’s point of view. A car depreciates… Home loans are easier to apply for if you don’t have a car loan.

Gerald Mwandiambira, Certified Financial Planner - Sugar Creek Wealth

Having a car loan will work against you when you apply for a home loan… If you’re wondering whether to buy a home or a car; definitely get a home loan first…

Gerald Mwandiambira, Certified Financial Planner - Sugar Creek Wealth

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan'




