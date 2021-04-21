SA to take to the polls on 27 Oct for local govt elections – Ramaphosa

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
Hanging Out with Clement: Riaan Cruywagen
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Riaan Cruywagen - Sabc News Presenter at ...
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk: SA's coolest and loving grannies
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dulcy Rubushe
Mama Siba Ranaka
Ella Beck
Today at 18:20
ZOOM - Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
Zoom | Personal Finance : Should you invest in your retirement annuity or something else?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Social Development lodges urgent application to force closure of illegal ECD Gauteng Department of Social Development spokesperson Feziwe Ndwayana says the creche is refusing to close. 22 April 2021 8:57 AM
Gauteng police hunting 4 gunmen involved in shootout on M1 Two men were killed and four arrested during a shoot-out with the police on the M1 north on Wednesday. 22 April 2021 6:32 AM
SA records 1,569 COVID-19 infections and 53 more people succumb to virus The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 53, 940 since the start of the beginning. 22 April 2021 6:22 AM
View all Local
SA to take to the polls on 27 Oct for local govt elections – Ramaphosa This will be the sixth time in a democratic South Africa that voters will elect leadership and public representatives at metropoli... 21 April 2021 8:55 PM
NWU Business School creating index to measure SA's ability to fight corruption The North-West University 's Prof. Jan van Romburgh explains the need for the index and how it would work. 21 April 2021 8:32 PM
NPA received a letter from Zuma's lawyers, but can't reveal what it says The matter is expected to sit in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 17 May. 21 April 2021 2:36 PM
View all Politics
The downside of rooibos' long shelf life - knocking prices and hurting farmers There's expected to be a surplus for the third year running. Rooibos Ltd's Martin Bergh explains the cycle on The Money Show. 21 April 2021 7:32 PM
Watch out Shoprite - Pick n Pay targeting lower-income shoppers with new stores Bruce Whitfield interviews outgoing Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher after the retail group's results presentation. 21 April 2021 6:56 PM
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan' Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira. 21 April 2021 2:38 PM
View all Business
[EXPLAINER] Over 60? Get a flu jab first (wait 2-3 weeks) then a Covid-19 jab Dr Angelique Coetzee explains why you should get a flu vaccine before getting one for Covid-19 if you are older than 60. 22 April 2021 8:58 AM
Show your liver some love this World Liver Day! This #WorldLiverDay, celebrated annually on 19 April, Essentiale® Extreme wants you to show your liver some love! 19 April 2021 6:00 AM
We carry marks of failure instead of showing our excellence - Karyn Maughan The legal journalist was starstruck during an interview with internationally acclaimed South African comedian Trevor Noah. 16 April 2021 2:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Chance encounter with incredible singer leads her to record with DJ Tira Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 April 2021 8:07 AM
Apple AirTag aimed at helping you to find your keys goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 April 2021 8:16 AM
Grandma falsely reporting crime just to get company has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 April 2021 8:15 AM
View all Entertainment
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’ The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
View all World
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
View all Africa
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan' Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira. 21 April 2021 2:38 PM
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Local

SA to take to the polls on 27 Oct for local govt elections – Ramaphosa

21 April 2021 8:55 PM
by Ray White
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
SA elections
local government elections

This will be the sixth time in a democratic South Africa that voters will elect leadership and public representatives at metropolitan, district and local government level.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has on Wednesday announced 27 October 2021 as the date for the local government elections.

This will be the sixth time in a democratic South Africa that voters will elect leadership and public representatives at metropolitan, district and local government level.

The Presidency said Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma would follow the necessary legal steps to proclaim the date and undertake other requirements.

It has urged eligible - and especially first-time voters - to ensure they are registered to participate in the elections, which provide the basis for development and service delivery.

The Economic Freedom Fighters – among others – have called for the local government elections to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the government is still going ahead with the polls.

WATCH: Malema reiterates his call for local government elections to be postponed

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : SA to take to the polls on 27 Oct for local govt elections – Ramaphosa




21 April 2021 8:55 PM
by Ray White
Tags:
Cyril Ramaphosa
SA elections
local government elections

More from Politics

NWU Business School creating index to measure SA's ability to fight corruption

21 April 2021 8:32 PM

The North-West University 's Prof. Jan van Romburgh explains the need for the index and how it would work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NPA received a letter from Zuma's lawyers, but can't reveal what it says

21 April 2021 2:36 PM

The matter is expected to sit in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 17 May.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Diko hits out at Gauteng ANC's 'false narrative' over PPE tender matter

21 April 2021 11:56 AM

Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko, in a seven-page statement through her lawyers, said that she was not aware of any law enforcement agency that was investigating her or had found her guilty of unethical, unlawful or immoral conduct.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Uncaptured': Whistle-blower on Trillian's role in underbelly of state capture

20 April 2021 7:49 PM

Those SOEs are now at Treasury with begging bowls because all the money is in Dubai! - Mosilo Mothepu discusses her tell-all book.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prince Mashele: Tokyo Sexwale thrives at creating storms

20 April 2021 11:21 AM

Political analyst Prince Mashele says Tokyo Sexwale has presidential ambitions and wants his name to be sounded.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bandile Masuku: Court ruling I was not involved in corruption, nepotism is big

19 April 2021 11:49 AM

Former Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku says he has been through the worst in the past eight months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WC ANC wants suspended MEC Madikizela's conduct probed over CV matter

16 April 2021 6:31 AM

Premier Alan Winde on Thursday suspended Madikizela for 14 days, pending the outcome of a probe by the premier's office. The Democratic Alliance (DA) provincial leader listed a BComm degree on his CV, but has acknowledged that he never actually completed the qualification.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery

15 April 2021 7:50 PM

The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WC Premier Winde suspends MEC Madikizela over CV qualification claim

15 April 2021 11:47 AM

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has suspended Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela for claiming to have a BCom degree in his CV when he has admitted that he has not completed his degree.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No human being is an experiment - Helen Zille

15 April 2021 11:17 AM

The DA federal chair says she felt that Mmusi Maimane was the absolute right fit. She saw him as an alternative to Julius Malema.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Social Development lodges urgent application to force closure of illegal ECD

22 April 2021 8:57 AM

Gauteng Department of Social Development spokesperson Feziwe Ndwayana says the creche is refusing to close.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng police hunting 4 gunmen involved in shootout on M1

22 April 2021 6:32 AM

Two men were killed and four arrested during a shoot-out with the police on the M1 north on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA records 1,569 COVID-19 infections and 53 more people succumb to virus

22 April 2021 6:22 AM

The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 53, 940 since the start of the beginning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The downside of rooibos' long shelf life - knocking prices and hurting farmers

21 April 2021 7:32 PM

There's expected to be a surplus for the third year running. Rooibos Ltd's Martin Bergh explains the cycle on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'R64 million budgeted for Cuban engineers coming to help with infrastructure'

21 April 2021 2:55 PM

Water and Sanitation department says the 24 engineers will be utilised in smaller municipalities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NPA received a letter from Zuma's lawyers, but can't reveal what it says

21 April 2021 2:36 PM

The matter is expected to sit in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 17 May.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Diko hits out at Gauteng ANC's 'false narrative' over PPE tender matter

21 April 2021 11:56 AM

Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko, in a seven-page statement through her lawyers, said that she was not aware of any law enforcement agency that was investigating her or had found her guilty of unethical, unlawful or immoral conduct.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Families of Life Esidimeni victims expecting 'painful journey' with new inquest

21 April 2021 6:49 AM

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the formal inquest hearing would start on 19 July.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

130 more people succumb to COVID-19 and 853 infections recorded

21 April 2021 6:27 AM

The Health Department says the fatalities have pushed the death toll to 53, 887 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Uncaptured': Whistle-blower on Trillian's role in underbelly of state capture

20 April 2021 7:49 PM

Those SOEs are now at Treasury with begging bowls because all the money is in Dubai! - Mosilo Mothepu discusses her tell-all book.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Social Development lodges urgent application to force closure of illegal ECD

Local

SA to take to the polls on 27 Oct for local govt elections – Ramaphosa

Politics Local

Gauteng police hunting 4 gunmen involved in shootout on M1

Local

EWN Highlights

WC's Maynier concerned CT port may lose priority as govt focuses on Durban

22 April 2021 9:51 AM

DA pleased municipal polls going ahead, IFP worried about COVID-19 restrictions

22 April 2021 9:34 AM

Sexwale to hold briefing to address heritage fund claims

22 April 2021 9:21 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA