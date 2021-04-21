



JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has on Wednesday announced 27 October 2021 as the date for the local government elections.

This will be the sixth time in a democratic South Africa that voters will elect leadership and public representatives at metropolitan, district and local government level.

The Presidency said Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma would follow the necessary legal steps to proclaim the date and undertake other requirements.

It has urged eligible - and especially first-time voters - to ensure they are registered to participate in the elections, which provide the basis for development and service delivery.

The Economic Freedom Fighters – among others – have called for the local government elections to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the government is still going ahead with the polls.

WATCH: Malema reiterates his call for local government elections to be postponed

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

This article first appeared on EWN : SA to take to the polls on 27 Oct for local govt elections – Ramaphosa