Gauteng police hunting 4 gunmen involved in shootout on M1





JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police said that they would intensify their efforts to find and arrest four unknown gunmen who fled after a foiled robbery on the M1 highway.

Two men were killed and four arrested during a shoot-out with the police on the M1 north on Wednesday.

Ten suspects, who were travelling in three vehicles, opened fire on a motorist near the Woodmead exit, leading to a stand-off between the criminals and law enforcement officers.

Bullet casings were scattered across both the northbound lanes on the highway, while one of three vehicles used in the robbery was wrecked following a high-speed chase and shoot-out between police and the gang.

Two suspects were killed, while two others were wounded and two more arrested.

The police’s Mavela Masondo said that during the shooting, four men managed to flee the scene.

"This is a foiled robbery and none of the police members was injured and the driver was also not injured."

Police are appealing to the public for any information that may assist in finding the four gunmen.

