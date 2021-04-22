SA records 1,569 COVID-19 infections and 53 more people succumb to virus
The Health Department says it has recorded 1,569 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 569, 935
Fifty-three more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 53, 940 since the beginning of the pandemic.
RELATED: 130 more people succumb to COVID-19 and 853 infections recorded
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 495, 864 people having recuperated from the virus.
