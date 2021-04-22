[WATCH] Chance encounter with incredible singer leads her to record with DJ Tira





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Grandma falsely reporting crime just to get company has everyone talking

Chance encounter with incredible singer leads her to record with DJ Tira

Social media is talking after a video of a chance encounter with an incredible singer lead her to record a song with DJ Tira.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: