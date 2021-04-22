Social Development lodges urgent application to force closure of illegal ECD





The Gauteng Department of Social Development has lodged an urgent application to enforce closure of the Stepping Stone Day Care Centre in Alexandra after the centre expressed refusal through their lawyers to close it down.

The day care centre made it to the news after an Alexandra boy was burned with boiling water at the creche after he soiled himself.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Gauteng Department of Social Development spokesperson Feziwe Ndwayana to reflect on the matter.

The ECD through their lawyers wrote to the department stating that they are disputing the fact that their client is non compliant and have asked the department to reconsider closing the ECD. Feziwe Ndwayana, Spokesperson - Gauteng Department of Social Development

