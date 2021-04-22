Riaan Cruywagen: I want to be remembered as a professional, credible broadcaster

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
Clicks Group earmarks R500m in capital expenditure. Earnings jumped 9.5% and turnover was up 7.6% to R18.1bn
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Vikesh Ramsunder - CEO at Clicks Group
Today at 18:13
SARB official Unathi Kamlana has been named the new commissioner of market regulator the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Unathi Kamlana - Incoming Commissioner at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Today at 18:20
ZOOM - Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 18:39
Takeover Regulation Panel (TRP) force Huge Group to take down Adapt IT attack videos CART ARY1 - Huge Group 0'48''
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - Why coporates should think more entrepreneurially?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Allon Raiz - CEO at Raizcorp
Today at 19:33
Zoom | Personal Finance : Should you invest in your retirement annuity or something else?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ntuthuko Shoba bail application postponed Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka says phone records showed Shoba had been in contact with Muzikayise Malephane. 22 April 2021 1:30 PM
ANC MP Jacqueline Mofokeng succumbs to COVID-19 The ANC has described the late MP as an advocate and champion of women and children's rights. 22 April 2021 1:28 PM
Riaan Cruywagen: I want to be remembered as a professional, credible broadcaster In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, veteran broadcaster Riaan Cruywagen talks about his career and family. 22 April 2021 11:56 AM
View all Local
SA to take to the polls on 27 Oct for local govt elections – Ramaphosa This will be the sixth time in a democratic South Africa that voters will elect leadership and public representatives at metropoli... 21 April 2021 8:55 PM
NWU Business School creating index to measure SA's ability to fight corruption The North-West University 's Prof. Jan van Romburgh explains the need for the index and how it would work. 21 April 2021 8:32 PM
NPA received a letter from Zuma's lawyers, but can't reveal what it says The matter is expected to sit in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 17 May. 21 April 2021 2:36 PM
View all Politics
The downside of rooibos' long shelf life - knocking prices and hurting farmers There's expected to be a surplus for the third year running. Rooibos Ltd's Martin Bergh explains the cycle on The Money Show. 21 April 2021 7:32 PM
Watch out Shoprite - Pick n Pay targeting lower-income shoppers with new stores Bruce Whitfield interviews outgoing Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher after the retail group's results presentation. 21 April 2021 6:56 PM
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan' Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira. 21 April 2021 2:38 PM
View all Business
[EXPLAINER] Over 60? Get a flu jab first (wait 2-3 weeks) then a Covid-19 jab Dr Angelique Coetzee explains why you should get a flu vaccine before getting one for Covid-19 if you are older than 60. 22 April 2021 8:58 AM
Show your liver some love this World Liver Day! This #WorldLiverDay, celebrated annually on 19 April, Essentiale® Extreme wants you to show your liver some love! 19 April 2021 6:00 AM
We carry marks of failure instead of showing our excellence - Karyn Maughan The legal journalist was starstruck during an interview with internationally acclaimed South African comedian Trevor Noah. 16 April 2021 2:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Chance encounter with incredible singer leads her to record with DJ Tira Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 April 2021 8:07 AM
Apple AirTag aimed at helping you to find your keys goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 April 2021 8:16 AM
Grandma falsely reporting crime just to get company has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 April 2021 8:15 AM
View all Entertainment
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’ The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
View all World
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
View all Africa
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan' Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira. 21 April 2021 2:38 PM
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Riaan Cruywagen: I want to be remembered as a professional, credible broadcaster

22 April 2021 11:56 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Broadcasting
Riaan cruywagen
Hanging Out With Clement

In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, veteran broadcaster Riaan Cruywagen talks about his career and family.

Veteran News Presenter Riaan Cruywagen joined the SABC in 1965 in Cape Town during his variety years.

In 1968, he was employed as a permanent Afrikaans announcer and he became a regular face for the news bulletin on week-nights.

His final broadcast at the SABC was on 26 November 2012.

Speaking on Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, Cruywagen speaks about his childhood, love for broadcasting and family life.

I was a tiny little boy when I became interested in the news. In 1957, I have a teacher who encouraged us to keep notes and diaries of important news events of the time. Every week we would have to report about the news we noted.

Riaan Cruywagen, Veteran News Presenter

My parents were very accomodating, they fully understood my passion for broadcasting.

Riaan Cruywagen, Veteran News Presenter

Besides TV broadcasting, Cruywagen has also worked in radio and wrote a book.

Radio will always remain I suppose my first love because that is where I cut my broadcasting teeth.

Riaan Cruywagen, Veteran News Presenter

Televison news, I thoroughly enjoyed because of the urgency and the immediacy of the news. It was exciting to be in the frontline of knowing what goes on in the world and sharing it with the world.

Riaan Cruywagen, Veteran News Presenter

Cruywagen says he regards himself as a public servant who was in pursuit of peace, reconciliation and the truth.

I would like to be remembered as a professional, credible, independent politically non-aligned broadcaster who served all his fellow South Africans.

Riaan Cruywagen, Veteran News Presenter

Listen to the full interview below...




22 April 2021 11:56 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Broadcasting
Riaan cruywagen
Hanging Out With Clement

More from Local

Ntuthuko Shoba bail application postponed

22 April 2021 1:30 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka says phone records showed Shoba had been in contact with Muzikayise Malephane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC MP Jacqueline Mofokeng succumbs to COVID-19

22 April 2021 1:28 PM

The ANC has described the late MP as an advocate and champion of women and children's rights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Social Development lodges urgent application to force closure of illegal ECD

22 April 2021 8:57 AM

Gauteng Department of Social Development spokesperson Feziwe Ndwayana says the creche is refusing to close.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng police hunting 4 gunmen involved in shootout on M1

22 April 2021 6:32 AM

Two men were killed and four arrested during a shoot-out with the police on the M1 north on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA records 1,569 COVID-19 infections and 53 more people succumb to virus

22 April 2021 6:22 AM

The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 53, 940 since the start of the beginning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA to take to the polls on 27 Oct for local govt elections – Ramaphosa

21 April 2021 8:55 PM

This will be the sixth time in a democratic South Africa that voters will elect leadership and public representatives at metropolitan, district and local government level.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The downside of rooibos' long shelf life - knocking prices and hurting farmers

21 April 2021 7:32 PM

There's expected to be a surplus for the third year running. Rooibos Ltd's Martin Bergh explains the cycle on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'R64 million budgeted for Cuban engineers coming to help with infrastructure'

21 April 2021 2:55 PM

Water and Sanitation department says the 24 engineers will be utilised in smaller municipalities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NPA received a letter from Zuma's lawyers, but can't reveal what it says

21 April 2021 2:36 PM

The matter is expected to sit in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 17 May.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Diko hits out at Gauteng ANC's 'false narrative' over PPE tender matter

21 April 2021 11:56 AM

Presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko, in a seven-page statement through her lawyers, said that she was not aware of any law enforcement agency that was investigating her or had found her guilty of unethical, unlawful or immoral conduct.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Social Development lodges urgent application to force closure of illegal ECD

Local

Ntuthuko Shoba bail application postponed

Local

ANC MP Jacqueline Mofokeng succumbs to COVID-19

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Egypt to produce 40 million doses of Sputnik V jab

22 April 2021 5:10 PM

Singh: I didn’t know my Dubai trips were paid for by Salim Essa

22 April 2021 5:03 PM

Cabinet welcomes SAHPRA recommendation to resume use of J&J vaccine

22 April 2021 4:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA