Riaan Cruywagen: I want to remembered as a professional, credible broadcaster





Veteran News Presenter Riaan Cruywagen joined the SABC in 1965 in Cape Town during his variety years.

In 1968, he was employed as a permanent Afrikaans announcer and he became a regular face for the news bulletin on week-nights.

His final broadcast at the SABC was on 26 November 2012.

Speaking on Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, Cruywagen speaks about his childhood, love for broadcasting and family life.

I was a tiny little boy when I became interested in the news. In 1957, I have a teacher who encouraged us to keep notes and diaries of important news events of the time. Every week we would have to report about the news we noted. Riaan Cruywagen, Veteran News Presenter

My parents were very accomodating, they fully understood my passion for broadcasting. Riaan Cruywagen, Veteran News Presenter

Besides TV broadcasting, Cruywagen has also worked in radio and wrote a book.

Radio will always remain I suppose my first love because that is where I cut my broadcasting teeth. Riaan Cruywagen, Veteran News Presenter

Televison news, I thoroughly enjoyed because of the urgency and the immediacy of the news. It was exciting to be in the frontline of knowing what goes on in the world and sharing it with the world. Riaan Cruywagen, Veteran News Presenter

Cruywagen says he regards himself as a public servant who was in pursuit of peace, reconciliation and the truth.

I would like to be remembered as a professional, credible, independent politically non-aligned broadcaster who served all his fellow South Africans. Riaan Cruywagen, Veteran News Presenter

Listen to the full interview below...