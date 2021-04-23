Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner – hand therapist, Tanya Coats
Whether you're a fashion designer selling garments on social media or a hustler selling homemade jars of jam from the boot of your car, accepting payments has never been easier. To celebrate the launch of its latest point-of-sale (POS) device – VodaPay Max – Vodacom Financial Services teamed up with 947 to help take South African hustlers and small business owners with big dreams to the next level.
Congratulations to this week's winner! Vodacom has awarded Tanya Coats its latest VodaPay Max POS system and a cash injection of R10,000 to take her occupational therapy practice to new heights.
After graduating from the University of the Witwatersrand in 2011, Tanya Coats completed her community service at Natalspruit hospital where she gained valuable experience in all fields of occupational therapy.
Three years later, she moved to the hand unit at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital and discovered her passion for helping people regain their lives and the functioning of their hands through practical and professional advice and support.
It was this invaluable exposure that led to Tanya's decision to open her own private occupational therapy practice in Midrand, Morningside and Bedfordview with a group of orthopaedic surgeons.
However, as a frontline healthcare worker – Tanya has noticed a significant impact on her practice as more and more of her patients became fearful of visiting healthcare facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, thanks to VodaPay Max, Tanya's clients with hand injuries can feel safe and secure knowing that contactless payment options such as a QR code and online facilities are available to them.
How the human spirit when combined with technology can take you further together:
I'm a trained occupational therapist and I have a special interest in hand therapy. So, whether you have an injury or you have just generalised hand pain or you've been through a surgery, I do all the exercises and dealing with all the wounds so that people can get functional again.Tanya Coats, Hand Therapist – Tanya Coats Occupational Therapy
Given that I work with people with hand injuries, they can't always put in their pin and get the card out and, all of that kind of stuff. So, having a point of sale that has an adaption like the VodaPay (Max) point of sale, it would really help patients.Tanya Coats, Hand Therapist – Tanya Coats Occupational Therapy
How VodaPay Max can take your business to the max
The perfect partner for your business, the VodaPay Max is a secure and affordable machine designed to make managing your profits seamless.
The VodaPay Max machine offers a wide range of flexible payment methods, including touch, tap, swipe, dip and QR scan to make it easier for customers to pay you. What's even better? All of this comes with zero set-up cost and zero minimum costs to you.
You’ll never have to turn card-carrying customers away again!
Click here to apply for the VodaPay Max
Here's how to enter:
Tell us how taking card payments with VodaPay Max will take your business to the next level, and you could be one of eight entrants to get the chance to go live on-air with Azania Mosaka to deliver a 60-second elevator pitch to share your product offering and encourage 702 listeners to support your small business.
If you're lucky enough to make it on-air, you will win the brand new VodaPay Max POS device and R10,000 in cold hard cash to level up your hustle.
More from Business
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital).Read More
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant'
"There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash).Read More
[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions'
Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show.Read More
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn'
Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha.Read More
Reserve Bank's Unathi Kamlana appointed as new head of FSCA
The Money Show interviews Kamlana, who'll take over as Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in June.Read More
Clicks aiming for 900 stores - 'There are still 300 more pharmacies to open!'
The Clicks Group's profits are up nearly 10% for the six months ended February. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Vikesh Ramsunder.Read More
NWU Business School creating index to measure SA's ability to fight corruption
The North-West University 's Prof. Jan van Romburgh explains the need for the index and how it would work.Read More
The downside of rooibos' long shelf life - knocking prices and hurting farmers
There's expected to be a surplus for the third year running. Rooibos Ltd's Martin Bergh explains the cycle on The Money Show.Read More
Watch out Shoprite - Pick n Pay targeting lower-income shoppers with new stores
Bruce Whitfield interviews outgoing Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher after the retail group's results presentation.Read More
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan'
Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira.Read More
More from Local
NPA pleased with progress on Michael Lomas case
Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka says they are receiving cooperation from the UK.Read More
[LISTEN] 702 landers walk the talk and pay for Lulu's Damelin fees
Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show raise R24,000 so Lulu can graduate in May.Read More
Illegal Alex creche where toddler scalded with boiling water shuts doors
The daycare centre, where a two-year-old boy was burned with hot water in January after he soiled himself, was supposed to close down on Monday, however, it initially refused to do so.Read More
IEC to target first-time voters in registration drive for October polls
The Independent Electoral Commission said that it would begin planning the local government elections, which will take place on 27 October 2021, following President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement.Read More
Hawks confirm probe into Sexwale’s Sarb fraud & theft claims
At a media briefing on Thursday, a fiery Sexwale - armed with emails and a bank account number - attempted to substantiate his claims that money has been stolen at the Reserve Bank.Read More
SA records 1,413 COVID-19 infections and death toll rises to 53, 995
The Health Department says these infections have pushed the caseload to 1, 571, 348 since the beginning of the pandemic.Read More
Ntuthuko Shoba bail application postponed
Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka says phone records showed Shoba had been in contact with Muzikayise Malephane.Read More
ANC MP Jacqueline Mofokeng succumbs to COVID-19
The ANC has described the late MP as an advocate and champion of women and children's rights.Read More