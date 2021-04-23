Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner – hand therapist, Tanya Coats





Whether you're a fashion designer selling garments on social media or a hustler selling homemade jars of jam from the boot of your car, accepting payments has never been easier. To celebrate the launch of its latest point-of-sale (POS) device – VodaPay Max – Vodacom Financial Services teamed up with 947 to help take South African hustlers and small business owners with big dreams to the next level.

Congratulations to this week's winner! Vodacom has awarded Tanya Coats its latest VodaPay Max POS system and a cash injection of R10,000 to take her occupational therapy practice to new heights.

After graduating from the University of the Witwatersrand in 2011, Tanya Coats completed her community service at Natalspruit hospital where she gained valuable experience in all fields of occupational therapy.

Three years later, she moved to the hand unit at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital and discovered her passion for helping people regain their lives and the functioning of their hands through practical and professional advice and support.

It was this invaluable exposure that led to Tanya's decision to open her own private occupational therapy practice in Midrand, Morningside and Bedfordview with a group of orthopaedic surgeons.

However, as a frontline healthcare worker – Tanya has noticed a significant impact on her practice as more and more of her patients became fearful of visiting healthcare facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, thanks to VodaPay Max, Tanya's clients with hand injuries can feel safe and secure knowing that contactless payment options such as a QR code and online facilities are available to them.

I'm a trained occupational therapist and I have a special interest in hand therapy. So, whether you have an injury or you have just generalised hand pain or you've been through a surgery, I do all the exercises and dealing with all the wounds so that people can get functional again. Tanya Coats, Hand Therapist – Tanya Coats Occupational Therapy

Given that I work with people with hand injuries, they can't always put in their pin and get the card out and, all of that kind of stuff. So, having a point of sale that has an adaption like the VodaPay (Max) point of sale, it would really help patients. Tanya Coats, Hand Therapist – Tanya Coats Occupational Therapy

How VodaPay Max can take your business to the max

The perfect partner for your business, the VodaPay Max is a secure and affordable machine designed to make managing your profits seamless.

The VodaPay Max machine offers a wide range of flexible payment methods, including touch, tap, swipe, dip and QR scan to make it easier for customers to pay you. What's even better? All of this comes with zero set-up cost and zero minimum costs to you.

You’ll never have to turn card-carrying customers away again!

Here's how to enter:

Tell us how taking card payments with VodaPay Max will take your business to the next level, and you could be one of eight entrants to get the chance to go live on-air with Azania Mosaka to deliver a 60-second elevator pitch to share your product offering and encourage 702 listeners to support your small business.

If you're lucky enough to make it on-air, you will win the brand new VodaPay Max POS device and R10,000 in cold hard cash to level up your hustle.

