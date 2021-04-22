Ntuthuko Shoba bail application postponed





The second bail application for Ntuthuko Shoba has been postponed to Monday.

Shoba is accused of being the mastermind behind Tshegofatso Pule's murder. The pregnant Pule was found hanging from a tree last year.

Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka has more.

In these cellphone records, Ntuthuko is being linked to Muzikayise Malephane who confessed to killing Pule. Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News

According to the cellphone records that were being presented by the state, Shoba had communicated with Malephane on the day of Pule's murder and this is in contradiction to what he told the court earlier this year. Thando Kubheka, Reporter - Eyewitness News

