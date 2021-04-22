



JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) member of Parliament Jacqueline Mofokeng has passed away.

The ANC caucus in Parliament has confirmed Mofokeng succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday morning.

The 62-year-old was in self-quarantine at her Irene home in Tshwane.

The ANC has described the late MP as an advocate and champion of women and children's rights.

Acting ANC caucus spokesperson Nomfanelo Kota said Mofokeng worked hard to advance the fight for a just society for over 20 years in public service.

“This is really a profound and devastating loss for the ANC caucus in Parliament. We have lost a strong advocate for women’s rights, someone who stood up high for women’s emancipation and children will be missed in these corridors.”

ANC CAUCUS MOURNS PASSING OF ANC MP, COMRADE JACQUELINE

MOTLAGOMANG MOFOKENG pic.twitter.com/g9zU9dMmUw — ANC Parliament (@ANCParliament) April 22, 2021

Mofokeng’s family have described her as a dedicated public servant who worked with dignity, humility and commitment.

The family has thanked South African's for the outpouring of love, support and messages of condolences.

The late Mofokeng became a member of Parliament in 2019 and served on several committees including the joint constitutional review committee and the portfolio committee on justice and correctional services.

Mofokeng also served at the Gauteng provincial legislature for over 20 years.

In a statement, her family said ‘Mom Jaque’ was deeply commitment to the safety and protection of the lives of South Africans – especially women and children.

Mofokeng will be remembered for spear heading the progressive women’s movement’s, which called for conviction of Paralympian Oscar Pistorius during his murder trial.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.

This article first appeared on EWN : ANC MP Jacqueline Mofokeng succumbs to COVID-19