'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn'
"The only way for institutions to remain relevant well into the 2020s is through learning, unlearning and relearning"
Unlearning expert Zanele Njapha (TomorrowToday) helps organisations and individuals become "futurefit" in the face of disruptive change.
In conversation with Bruce Whitfield, Njapha agrees that for a long time the focus has been on the concept of learning.
This is still valid she says, but so is the process of "unlearning", which she likens to peeling away a coat of paint before you can apply a new one.
The premise for becoming learning organisations is that we know that learning has to do with flexibility. But, what I've found a lot of organisations are falling short of, is this process of peeling away.Zanele Njapha, Unlearning expert and innovation facilitator - TomorrowToday
It's around how we shift, or shake up, business models that have already existed.Zanele Njapha, Unlearning expert and innovation facilitator - TomorrowToday
We question some of the tools and strategies we already have in place so that we can almost self-disrupt. As we get disrupted by outside sources, unlearning is literally just us going internally and disrupting ourselves as an organisation, rather than waiting for external sources to disrupt us first.Zanele Njapha, Unlearning expert and innovation facilitator - TomorrowToday
A lot of organisations are starting to realise that the way they've always done things is not serving them well.
She says those businesses who cling to their old ways are going to end up holding the shorter end of the stick.
This is the time to start challenging ourselves and to question some of those dogmas and some of those identities that we actually start to protect.Zanele Njapha, Unlearning expert and innovation facilitator - TomorrowToday
This is especially at a time when literally everything around the rules of how we govern our organisations, how we regulate, how we source talent, are all literally being re-written on a daily basis.Zanele Njapha, Unlearning expert and innovation facilitator - TomorrowToday
She emphasizes that it's not a question of "forgetting" what we know.
At the crux of the issue is adaptability.
You can't really scrap any personal habit that you've had - think about the one habit you wish you'd never learnt; it's sitting somewhere in the brain.Zanele Njapha, Unlearning expert and innovation facilitator - TomorrowToday
So, unlearning is not this forgetting of who we used to be. It's rather shifting our perspective around how we see that.Zanele Njapha, Unlearning expert and innovation facilitator - TomorrowToday
How do we draw some of the lessons around where we used to be; where we've fallen short and use that to almost catapult us into our 'next normal' or our 'new normal'.Zanele Njapha, Unlearning expert and innovation facilitator - TomorrowToday
Listen to Njapha discuss some of the biggest trends influencing the future of work:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn'
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2017/03/02/09/25/conference-2110761960720.jpg
More from Business
[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions'
Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show.Read More
Reserve Bank's Unathi Kamlana appointed as new head of FSCA
The Money Show interviews Kamlana, who'll take over as Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in June.Read More
Clicks aiming for 900 stores - 'There are still 300 more pharmacies to open!'
The Clicks Group's profits are up nearly 10% for the six months ended February. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Vikesh Ramsunder.Read More
NWU Business School creating index to measure SA's ability to fight corruption
The North-West University 's Prof. Jan van Romburgh explains the need for the index and how it would work.Read More
The downside of rooibos' long shelf life - knocking prices and hurting farmers
There's expected to be a surplus for the third year running. Rooibos Ltd's Martin Bergh explains the cycle on The Money Show.Read More
Watch out Shoprite - Pick n Pay targeting lower-income shoppers with new stores
Bruce Whitfield interviews outgoing Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher after the retail group's results presentation.Read More
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan'
Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira.Read More
Amazon to build its African headquarters in Cape Town: 'Expect lots of jobs'
The company will serve Africa – a continent with 1.2 billion people - from its new headquarters in the Mother City.Read More
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels
Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office.Read More
Cell C is clawing back subscribers - 'We're evolving the business now'
Has Cell C finally achieved a turnaround? Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson about its full-year results.Read More
More from Opinion
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan'
Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira.Read More
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021
The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts.Read More
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone
'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice.Read More
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before'
Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda.Read More
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!'
Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it.Read More
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy
Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur.Read More
Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa
South Africa faces dire consequences if the RAF goes bust, warns Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).Read More
Should you keep working from home after the pandemic?
Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap.Read More
Absa closes its money market unit trust for good – here’s what that means
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Denker Portfolio Manager Kokkie Kooyman what it means for the industry.Read More
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[EXPLAINER] Over 60? Get a flu jab first (wait 2-3 weeks) then a Covid-19 jab
Dr Angelique Coetzee explains why you should get a flu vaccine before getting one for Covid-19 if you are older than 60.Read More
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan'
Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira.Read More
Show your liver some love this World Liver Day!
This #WorldLiverDay, celebrated annually on 19 April, Essentiale® Extreme wants you to show your liver some love!Read More
We carry marks of failure instead of showing our excellence - Karyn Maughan
The legal journalist was starstruck during an interview with internationally acclaimed South African comedian Trevor Noah.Read More
Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest
Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education.Read More
'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month'
The latest Deloitte consumer survey shows we are more worried about our finances than Covid, says Mike Vincent (senior partner).Read More
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone
'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice.Read More
About 60%-80% of men with diabetes will have erectile dysfunction - Expert
Urologist Dr Shingai Mutambirwa says If you have erectile dysfunction consistently for three months, that is a serious problem.Read More
Why Paarl-based Cape Brewing Company brews its pale ale in Sweden
Bruce Whitfield picked up a can of CBC pale ale and was shocked to see it is brewed in Sweden. He phoned the company to learn why.Read More
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!'
Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it.Read More