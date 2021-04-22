'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn'





"The only way for institutions to remain relevant well into the 2020s is through learning, unlearning and relearning"

Unlearning expert Zanele Njapha (TomorrowToday) helps organisations and individuals become "futurefit" in the face of disruptive change.

Gerd Altmann on Pixabay

In conversation with Bruce Whitfield, Njapha agrees that for a long time the focus has been on the concept of learning.

This is still valid she says, but so is the process of "unlearning", which she likens to peeling away a coat of paint before you can apply a new one.

The premise for becoming learning organisations is that we know that learning has to do with flexibility. But, what I've found a lot of organisations are falling short of, is this process of peeling away. Zanele Njapha, Unlearning expert and innovation facilitator - TomorrowToday

It's around how we shift, or shake up, business models that have already existed. Zanele Njapha, Unlearning expert and innovation facilitator - TomorrowToday

We question some of the tools and strategies we already have in place so that we can almost self-disrupt. As we get disrupted by outside sources, unlearning is literally just us going internally and disrupting ourselves as an organisation, rather than waiting for external sources to disrupt us first. Zanele Njapha, Unlearning expert and innovation facilitator - TomorrowToday

A lot of organisations are starting to realise that the way they've always done things is not serving them well.

She says those businesses who cling to their old ways are going to end up holding the shorter end of the stick.

This is the time to start challenging ourselves and to question some of those dogmas and some of those identities that we actually start to protect. Zanele Njapha, Unlearning expert and innovation facilitator - TomorrowToday

This is especially at a time when literally everything around the rules of how we govern our organisations, how we regulate, how we source talent, are all literally being re-written on a daily basis. Zanele Njapha, Unlearning expert and innovation facilitator - TomorrowToday

She emphasizes that it's not a question of "forgetting" what we know.

At the crux of the issue is adaptability.

You can't really scrap any personal habit that you've had - think about the one habit you wish you'd never learnt; it's sitting somewhere in the brain. Zanele Njapha, Unlearning expert and innovation facilitator - TomorrowToday

So, unlearning is not this forgetting of who we used to be. It's rather shifting our perspective around how we see that. Zanele Njapha, Unlearning expert and innovation facilitator - TomorrowToday

How do we draw some of the lessons around where we used to be; where we've fallen short and use that to almost catapult us into our 'next normal' or our 'new normal'. Zanele Njapha, Unlearning expert and innovation facilitator - TomorrowToday

Listen to Njapha discuss some of the biggest trends influencing the future of work:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn'