'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn'

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Africa At A Glance: From Fathers to Sons - Africa's leadership transition and Lessons
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Leonard Mbulle-Nziege
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Reserve Bank's Unathi Kamlana appointed as new head of FSCA The Money Show interviews Kamlana, who'll take over as Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in June. 22 April 2021 7:21 PM
Ntuthuko Shoba bail application postponed Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka says phone records showed Shoba had been in contact with Muzikayise Malephane. 22 April 2021 1:30 PM
ANC MP Jacqueline Mofokeng succumbs to COVID-19 The ANC has described the late MP as an advocate and champion of women and children's rights. 22 April 2021 1:28 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions' Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show. 22 April 2021 8:26 PM
SA to take to the polls on 27 Oct for local govt elections – Ramaphosa This will be the sixth time in a democratic South Africa that voters will elect leadership and public representatives at metropoli... 21 April 2021 8:55 PM
NWU Business School creating index to measure SA's ability to fight corruption The North-West University 's Prof. Jan van Romburgh explains the need for the index and how it would work. 21 April 2021 8:32 PM
View all Politics
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
Clicks aiming for 900 stores - 'There are still 300 more pharmacies to open!' The Clicks Group's profits are up nearly 10% for the six months ended February. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Vikesh Ramsunder. 22 April 2021 6:49 PM
The downside of rooibos' long shelf life - knocking prices and hurting farmers There's expected to be a surplus for the third year running. Rooibos Ltd's Martin Bergh explains the cycle on The Money Show. 21 April 2021 7:32 PM
View all Business
[EXPLAINER] Over 60? Get a flu jab first (wait 2-3 weeks) then a Covid-19 jab Dr Angelique Coetzee explains why you should get a flu vaccine before getting one for Covid-19 if you are older than 60. 22 April 2021 8:58 AM
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan' Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira. 21 April 2021 2:38 PM
Show your liver some love this World Liver Day! This #WorldLiverDay, celebrated annually on 19 April, Essentiale® Extreme wants you to show your liver some love! 19 April 2021 6:00 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Chance encounter with incredible singer leads her to record with DJ Tira Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 April 2021 8:07 AM
Apple AirTag aimed at helping you to find your keys goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 April 2021 8:16 AM
Grandma falsely reporting crime just to get company has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 April 2021 8:15 AM
View all Entertainment
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’ The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
View all World
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
View all Africa
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan' Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira. 21 April 2021 2:38 PM
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn'

22 April 2021 7:46 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Innovation
remote working
Unlearning
business unusual
TomorrowToday
COVID-19
business pivoting
disruptive change
Zanele Njapha
adaptability

Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha.

"The only way for institutions to remain relevant well into the 2020s is through learning, unlearning and relearning"

Unlearning expert Zanele Njapha (TomorrowToday) helps organisations and individuals become "futurefit" in the face of disruptive change.

Gerd Altmann on Pixabay

In conversation with Bruce Whitfield, Njapha agrees that for a long time the focus has been on the concept of learning.

This is still valid she says, but so is the process of "unlearning", which she likens to peeling away a coat of paint before you can apply a new one.

The premise for becoming learning organisations is that we know that learning has to do with flexibility. But, what I've found a lot of organisations are falling short of, is this process of peeling away.

Zanele Njapha, Unlearning expert and innovation facilitator - TomorrowToday

It's around how we shift, or shake up, business models that have already existed.

Zanele Njapha, Unlearning expert and innovation facilitator - TomorrowToday

We question some of the tools and strategies we already have in place so that we can almost self-disrupt. As we get disrupted by outside sources, unlearning is literally just us going internally and disrupting ourselves as an organisation, rather than waiting for external sources to disrupt us first.

Zanele Njapha, Unlearning expert and innovation facilitator - TomorrowToday

A lot of organisations are starting to realise that the way they've always done things is not serving them well.

She says those businesses who cling to their old ways are going to end up holding the shorter end of the stick.

This is the time to start challenging ourselves and to question some of those dogmas and some of those identities that we actually start to protect.

Zanele Njapha, Unlearning expert and innovation facilitator - TomorrowToday

This is especially at a time when literally everything around the rules of how we govern our organisations, how we regulate, how we source talent, are all literally being re-written on a daily basis.

Zanele Njapha, Unlearning expert and innovation facilitator - TomorrowToday

She emphasizes that it's not a question of "forgetting" what we know.

At the crux of the issue is adaptability.

You can't really scrap any personal habit that you've had - think about the one habit you wish you'd never learnt; it's sitting somewhere in the brain.

Zanele Njapha, Unlearning expert and innovation facilitator - TomorrowToday

So, unlearning is not this forgetting of who we used to be. It's rather shifting our perspective around how we see that.

Zanele Njapha, Unlearning expert and innovation facilitator - TomorrowToday

How do we draw some of the lessons around where we used to be; where we've fallen short and use that to almost catapult us into our 'next normal' or our 'new normal'.

Zanele Njapha, Unlearning expert and innovation facilitator - TomorrowToday

Listen to Njapha discuss some of the biggest trends influencing the future of work:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn'




22 April 2021 7:46 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Innovation
remote working
Unlearning
business unusual
TomorrowToday
COVID-19
business pivoting
disruptive change
Zanele Njapha
adaptability

More from Business

[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions'

22 April 2021 8:26 PM

Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Reserve Bank's Unathi Kamlana appointed as new head of FSCA

22 April 2021 7:21 PM

The Money Show interviews Kamlana, who'll take over as Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Clicks aiming for 900 stores - 'There are still 300 more pharmacies to open!'

22 April 2021 6:49 PM

The Clicks Group's profits are up nearly 10% for the six months ended February. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Vikesh Ramsunder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NWU Business School creating index to measure SA's ability to fight corruption

21 April 2021 8:32 PM

The North-West University 's Prof. Jan van Romburgh explains the need for the index and how it would work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The downside of rooibos' long shelf life - knocking prices and hurting farmers

21 April 2021 7:32 PM

There's expected to be a surplus for the third year running. Rooibos Ltd's Martin Bergh explains the cycle on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Watch out Shoprite - Pick n Pay targeting lower-income shoppers with new stores

21 April 2021 6:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews outgoing Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher after the retail group's results presentation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan'

21 April 2021 2:38 PM

Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Amazon to build its African headquarters in Cape Town: 'Expect lots of jobs'

21 April 2021 10:10 AM

The company will serve Africa – a continent with 1.2 billion people - from its new headquarters in the Mother City.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels

20 April 2021 9:02 PM

Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cell C is clawing back subscribers - 'We're evolving the business now'

20 April 2021 8:14 PM

Has Cell C finally achieved a turnaround? Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson about its full-year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan'

21 April 2021 2:38 PM

Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021

16 April 2021 2:44 PM

The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone

14 April 2021 7:36 PM

'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before'

14 April 2021 9:03 AM

Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!'

13 April 2021 12:49 PM

Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy

12 April 2021 7:44 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa

12 April 2021 7:19 PM

South Africa faces dire consequences if the RAF goes bust, warns Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should you keep working from home after the pandemic?

12 April 2021 6:48 PM

Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Absa closes its money market unit trust for good – here’s what that means

12 April 2021 6:18 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Denker Portfolio Manager Kokkie Kooyman what it means for the industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout

9 April 2021 2:49 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

[EXPLAINER] Over 60? Get a flu jab first (wait 2-3 weeks) then a Covid-19 jab

22 April 2021 8:58 AM

Dr Angelique Coetzee explains why you should get a flu vaccine before getting one for Covid-19 if you are older than 60.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan'

21 April 2021 2:38 PM

Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Show your liver some love this World Liver Day!

19 April 2021 6:00 AM

This #WorldLiverDay, celebrated annually on 19 April, Essentiale® Extreme wants you to show your liver some love!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We carry marks of failure instead of showing our excellence - Karyn Maughan

16 April 2021 2:53 PM

The legal journalist was starstruck during an interview with internationally acclaimed South African comedian Trevor Noah.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest

16 April 2021 11:03 AM

Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month'

15 April 2021 8:10 PM

The latest Deloitte consumer survey shows we are more worried about our finances than Covid, says Mike Vincent (senior partner).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone

14 April 2021 7:36 PM

'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

About 60%-80% of men with diabetes will have erectile dysfunction - Expert

14 April 2021 12:19 PM

Urologist Dr Shingai Mutambirwa says If you have erectile dysfunction consistently for three months, that is a serious problem.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why Paarl-based Cape Brewing Company brews its pale ale in Sweden

14 April 2021 10:05 AM

Bruce Whitfield picked up a can of CBC pale ale and was shocked to see it is brewed in Sweden. He phoned the company to learn why.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!'

13 April 2021 12:49 PM

Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Social Development lodges urgent application to force closure of illegal ECD

Local

Ntuthuko Shoba bail application postponed

Local

ANC MP Jacqueline Mofokeng succumbs to COVID-19

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Angola flood death toll rises to 24

22 April 2021 8:46 PM

Black Americans embraced Biden, and in Floyd trial he embraced them back

22 April 2021 8:37 PM

Cosatu: Domestic workers may only benefit from compensation fund next year

22 April 2021 8:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA