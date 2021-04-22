Clicks aiming for 900 stores - 'There are still 300 more pharmacies to open!'

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Africa At A Glance: From Fathers to Sons - Africa's leadership transition and Lessons
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Leonard Mbulle-Nziege
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Reserve Bank's Unathi Kamlana appointed as new head of FSCA The Money Show interviews Kamlana, who'll take over as Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in June. 22 April 2021 7:21 PM
Ntuthuko Shoba bail application postponed Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka says phone records showed Shoba had been in contact with Muzikayise Malephane. 22 April 2021 1:30 PM
ANC MP Jacqueline Mofokeng succumbs to COVID-19 The ANC has described the late MP as an advocate and champion of women and children's rights. 22 April 2021 1:28 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions' Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show. 22 April 2021 8:26 PM
SA to take to the polls on 27 Oct for local govt elections – Ramaphosa This will be the sixth time in a democratic South Africa that voters will elect leadership and public representatives at metropoli... 21 April 2021 8:55 PM
NWU Business School creating index to measure SA's ability to fight corruption The North-West University 's Prof. Jan van Romburgh explains the need for the index and how it would work. 21 April 2021 8:32 PM
View all Politics
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
Clicks aiming for 900 stores - 'There are still 300 more pharmacies to open!' The Clicks Group's profits are up nearly 10% for the six months ended February. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Vikesh Ramsunder. 22 April 2021 6:49 PM
The downside of rooibos' long shelf life - knocking prices and hurting farmers There's expected to be a surplus for the third year running. Rooibos Ltd's Martin Bergh explains the cycle on The Money Show. 21 April 2021 7:32 PM
View all Business
[EXPLAINER] Over 60? Get a flu jab first (wait 2-3 weeks) then a Covid-19 jab Dr Angelique Coetzee explains why you should get a flu vaccine before getting one for Covid-19 if you are older than 60. 22 April 2021 8:58 AM
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan' Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira. 21 April 2021 2:38 PM
Show your liver some love this World Liver Day! This #WorldLiverDay, celebrated annually on 19 April, Essentiale® Extreme wants you to show your liver some love! 19 April 2021 6:00 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Chance encounter with incredible singer leads her to record with DJ Tira Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 April 2021 8:07 AM
Apple AirTag aimed at helping you to find your keys goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 April 2021 8:16 AM
Grandma falsely reporting crime just to get company has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 April 2021 8:15 AM
View all Entertainment
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’ The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
View all World
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
View all Africa
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan' Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira. 21 April 2021 2:38 PM
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Clicks aiming for 900 stores - 'There are still 300 more pharmacies to open!'

22 April 2021 6:49 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Vaccination
Clicks
Pharmaceutical sales
Clicks group
Vikesh Ramsunder
company results
pharmacies
Lockdown
COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccine
Musica
health and beauty

The Clicks Group's profits are up nearly 10% for the six months ended February. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Vikesh Ramsunder.

The Clicks Group has posted its results for the six months ended 28 February 2021.

Group turnover is up by 7.6% and Group operating profit increased by 9.7% (to R1.4 billion).

Headline earnings grew by 8.1% to R920 million.

In January 2021, the Clicks Group announced the closure of Musica with effect from 31 May.

RELATED: End of an era as last remaining Musica stores prepare to shut their doors

Group CEO Vikesh Ramsunder tells Bruce Whitfield Musica had already been "on life support" before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

What Covid did was certainly push it over the edge. The format and the business model has been under pressure for many years now... with customers consuming music in a digital way.

Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO - Clicks Group

We certainly didn't have any offers for the Musica business.

Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO - Clicks Group

Ramsunder describes the impact of the hard lockdown on Clicks stores and the Group's plans to expand the store network.

In the last destination stores the footfall has declined significantly... Over Covid, people shopped closest to home and the beneficiaries were the smaller, neighbourhood shopping malls.

Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO - Clicks Group

If we didn't have the convenience stores our results would have been far worse There's no doubt that having a convenience format - and having driven that strategy over the past decade - has paid dividends, particularly over Covid.

Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO - Clicks Group

We want to get to 900 stores in South Africa. We know exactly where we want to open... This year we opened 40...

Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO - Clicks Group

This is not opportunistic. We have a planned rollout process so that we don't unduly cannibalise our existing store base.

Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO - Clicks Group

Currently, Clicks has 721 stores in South Africa.

Of those, 600 have pharmacies.

"If we want to get to 900 stores with a pharmacy in every store, there are still 300 more pharmacies to open as well."

Listen to Ramsunder also discuss online growth below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Clicks aiming for 900 stores - 'There are still 300 more pharmacies to open!'




22 April 2021 6:49 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Vaccination
Clicks
Pharmaceutical sales
Clicks group
Vikesh Ramsunder
company results
pharmacies
Lockdown
COVID-19
COVID-19 vaccine
Musica
health and beauty

More from Business

[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions'

22 April 2021 8:26 PM

Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn'

22 April 2021 7:46 PM

Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Reserve Bank's Unathi Kamlana appointed as new head of FSCA

22 April 2021 7:21 PM

The Money Show interviews Kamlana, who'll take over as Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NWU Business School creating index to measure SA's ability to fight corruption

21 April 2021 8:32 PM

The North-West University 's Prof. Jan van Romburgh explains the need for the index and how it would work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The downside of rooibos' long shelf life - knocking prices and hurting farmers

21 April 2021 7:32 PM

There's expected to be a surplus for the third year running. Rooibos Ltd's Martin Bergh explains the cycle on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Watch out Shoprite - Pick n Pay targeting lower-income shoppers with new stores

21 April 2021 6:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews outgoing Pick n Pay CEO Richard Brasher after the retail group's results presentation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan'

21 April 2021 2:38 PM

Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Amazon to build its African headquarters in Cape Town: 'Expect lots of jobs'

21 April 2021 10:10 AM

The company will serve Africa – a continent with 1.2 billion people - from its new headquarters in the Mother City.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels

20 April 2021 9:02 PM

Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cell C is clawing back subscribers - 'We're evolving the business now'

20 April 2021 8:14 PM

Has Cell C finally achieved a turnaround? Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Douglas Craigie Stevenson about its full-year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Social Development lodges urgent application to force closure of illegal ECD

Local

Ntuthuko Shoba bail application postponed

Local

ANC MP Jacqueline Mofokeng succumbs to COVID-19

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Angola flood death toll rises to 24

22 April 2021 8:46 PM

Black Americans embraced Biden, and in Floyd trial he embraced them back

22 April 2021 8:37 PM

Cosatu: Domestic workers may only benefit from compensation fund next year

22 April 2021 8:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA