SA records 1,413 COVID-19 infections and death toll rises to 53, 995
Fifty-five more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 53, 995 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Health Department says it has recorded 1,413 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 571, 348.
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1 496 756 people having recuperated from the virus.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 571 348 the total number of deaths is 53 995 the total number of recoveries is 1 496 756. pic.twitter.com/4fgN1pYZYk— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 22, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 22 April.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 22, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/ktqHXo4n1W
