Hawks confirm probe into Sexwale’s Sarb fraud & theft claims
JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks have confirmed that it was investigating a case of fraud and theft linked to the so-called heritage fund.
Businessman and African National Congress (ANC) veteran Tokyo Sexwale held a lengthy briefing on Thursday, where he attempted to connect the dots to claims he made during a recent eNCA interview that the funds had been stolen.
The Hawks’ Katleho Mogale said that a case was opened a few weeks ago.
“It is too early in the investigation to speculate who the role players are, and it is not the norm of the DPCI to reveal the names of suspects or persons of interest before allegations are properly investigated and such suspects have been before court.”
Sexwale said that it was now up to law enforcement agencies to probe claims he has made that money from a so-called heritage fund had gone missing at the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb).
National Treasury and the bank have both released statements saying that it appeared that Sexwale had been scammed and that there was no trace of any money sent via the White Spiritual Boys fund.
READ: Sexwale adamant billions of rand were stolen by govt
But the businessman has countered this, saying that the money was moved to 18 banks and that he had no way of accessing the account in spite being one of two mandate holders.
A fiery Sexwale, armed with emails and a bank account number, attempted to substantiate his claims that money had been stolen at the Reserve Bank.
“The South African Reserve Bank is the subject of an investigation in this matter; I said it’s a crime scene.”
He has called on both the police and Chapter 9 institutions to get involved.
READ: How to spot a 419 scam While insisting that his version of events was the truth, the struggle veteran could not give details of the funder, show proof that the bank account actually existed nor prove that money was indeed transferred in or out of the account.
He even refused to share a case number with journalists.
“On Twitter someone says, ‘I will believe Tokyo when I see a case number’. We have a case number. We are going to give it.”
Sexwale also detailed how none of his own comrades in government positions, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, would give his claims the time of day.
Fanie Fondse, a Reserve Bank shareholder, who was at the briefing, backed Sexwale’s story.
Fondse was also pursuing charges against Ramaphosa in a different matter.
WATCH:‘Who is scamming who?’ - Sexwale adamant that fund money was stolen
