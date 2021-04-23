IEC to target first-time voters in registration drive for October polls
JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission said that it would begin planning the local government elections, which will take place on 27 October 2021, following President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement.
It said that there would only be one voter registration weekend this year.
CEO Sy Mamabolo said that they would target first time voters.
"Other key preparations will include finalising candidate nominations for wards, PR lists for the more than 10,000 seats to be contested for the 205 local municipalities, 8 metropolitan municipalities and 44 district councils."
WATCH: Local elections 2021: IEC begins prep for October polls
