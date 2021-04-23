



JOHANNESBURG - After a week of legal threats, an illegal Alexandra creche, where a teacher was facing an attempted murder charge involving a toddler, has shut its doors.

The daycare centre, where a two-year-old boy was burned with hot water in January after he soiled himself, was supposed to close down on Monday, however, it initially refused to do so.

The Gauteng Social Development Department then turned to the courts with an urgent application and on Thursday night, the principal and parents at the creche conceded to the instruction.

The department said that the school was not registered and was operating illegally, while the teachers were not vetted.

Department spokesperson, Feziwe Ndwayana: "The board and parents of Stepping Stones Daycare Centre in Alexandra, where a toddler was burned with boiling water, have decided to comply with a notice issued by the Gauteng Social Development Department to close the facility. MEC for Social Development Morakeng Mosukia welcomes the decision by the centre to comply with the departmental notice."

WATCH: Crèche teacher accused of burning toddler with hot water

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

This article first appeared on EWN : Illegal Alex creche where toddler scalded with boiling water shuts doors