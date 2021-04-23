[LISTEN] 702 landers walk the talk and pay for Lulu's Damelin fees





702 listeners continue to walk the talk.

On Friday on the Clement Manyathela Show, Lulu got emotional as she narrated how 702 landers have been contributing towards her fees at Damelin.

The total amount needed for her to graduate was R24 000 and by Thursday, R11 000 was raised.

I would like to say thank you to everyone. I am a bit emotional. Lulu, Caller

They contributed R11,200. There is R13,000 outstanding. I will push so I can graduate next month. Lulu, Caller

A caller Kedibone Mooi had a surprise for Lulu.

I will pay the balance for Lulu's fees. Kedibone Mooi, Caller

Trust Aus Kedibone to make us cry so early bathong. I'm so happy for Lulu...🙏🎊❤️ Thank you @TheRealClementM #TheCMShow 🙏🙏 — Janice 🏳️‍🌈 (@JaniceTerry_) April 23, 2021

Hey @TheRealClementM @Radio702 I'm so emotional for Lulu, well done to the 702 listeners 👏👏👏😭 — Mandla Patson®️ (@Mandla_Patson) April 23, 2021

@TheRealClementM wow, Lulu’s story is heartwarming ❤️. We do have a lot of good people in our country. God bless u and all the 702 listeners. Let’s keep walking the talk. — Lebo Pelesane (@lebopee) April 23, 2021

Listen to the full interview below...