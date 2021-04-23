[LISTEN] 702 landers walk the talk and pay for Lulu's Damelin fees

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:10
Gavin Hood on Drive: 15 since Tsotsi won an Oscar
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gavin Hood, South African filmmaker, screenwriter, producer
Today at 18:09
Mango Airlines heading for its last landing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Joachim Vermooten - Aviation Economist at ...
Today at 18:13
Regulators snailling closer to controlling cryptocurrencies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com
Today at 18:15
ZOOM Yaga platform: The booming second-hand clothing market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Aune Aunapuu - Founder of Yaga at Yaga
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM : Friday File - Blind Tiger Gin
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Keegan Cook - Owner at Blind Tiger Gin
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
NPA pleased with progress on Michael Lomas case Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka says they are receiving cooperation from the UK. 23 April 2021 1:02 PM
Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner – hand therapist, Tanya Coats Congratulations to this week's winner, Tanya Coats whose just won Vodacom's latest VodaPay Max POS system and R10,000 in cash. 23 April 2021 12:00 PM
[LISTEN] 702 landers walk the talk and pay for Lulu's Damelin fees Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show raise R24,000 so Lulu can graduate in May. 23 April 2021 11:56 AM
View all Local
IEC to target first-time voters in registration drive for October polls The Independent Electoral Commission said that it would begin planning the local government elections, which will take place on 27... 23 April 2021 7:28 AM
[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions' Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show. 22 April 2021 8:26 PM
ANC MP Jacqueline Mofokeng succumbs to COVID-19 The ANC has described the late MP as an advocate and champion of women and children's rights. 22 April 2021 1:28 PM
View all Politics
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital). 23 April 2021 10:58 AM
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant' "There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash). 23 April 2021 9:54 AM
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
View all Business
[EXPLAINER] Over 60? Get a flu jab first (wait 2-3 weeks) then a Covid-19 jab Dr Angelique Coetzee explains why you should get a flu vaccine before getting one for Covid-19 if you are older than 60. 22 April 2021 8:58 AM
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan' Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira. 21 April 2021 2:38 PM
Show your liver some love this World Liver Day! This #WorldLiverDay, celebrated annually on 19 April, Essentiale® Extreme wants you to show your liver some love! 19 April 2021 6:00 AM
View all Lifestyle
Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA The move comes after its members council voted not to implement a new memorandum of incorporation, which would have meant having m... 23 April 2021 1:40 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
View all Sport
Man who saved child from train tracks donates half his money to child's family Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 April 2021 8:27 AM
Heartbroken woman asking people to decipher dad's letter goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 April 2021 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Chance encounter with incredible singer leads her to record with DJ Tira Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 April 2021 8:07 AM
View all Entertainment
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’ The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
View all World
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
View all Africa
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital). 23 April 2021 10:58 AM
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant' "There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash). 23 April 2021 9:54 AM
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

[LISTEN] 702 landers walk the talk and pay for Lulu's Damelin fees

23 April 2021 11:56 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Walk the talk
702 Walk the Talk
Outstanding school fees
Lulu

Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show raise R24,000 so Lulu can graduate in May.

702 listeners continue to walk the talk.

On Friday on the Clement Manyathela Show, Lulu got emotional as she narrated how 702 landers have been contributing towards her fees at Damelin.

The total amount needed for her to graduate was R24 000 and by Thursday, R11 000 was raised.

I would like to say thank you to everyone. I am a bit emotional.

Lulu, Caller

They contributed R11,200. There is R13,000 outstanding. I will push so I can graduate next month.

Lulu, Caller

A caller Kedibone Mooi had a surprise for Lulu.

I will pay the balance for Lulu's fees.

Kedibone Mooi, Caller

Listen to the full interview below...




23 April 2021 11:56 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Walk the talk
702 Walk the Talk
Outstanding school fees
Lulu

More from Local

NPA pleased with progress on Michael Lomas case

23 April 2021 1:02 PM

Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka says they are receiving cooperation from the UK.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner – hand therapist, Tanya Coats

23 April 2021 12:00 PM

Congratulations to this week's winner, Tanya Coats whose just won Vodacom's latest VodaPay Max POS system and R10,000 in cash.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant'

23 April 2021 9:54 AM

"There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Illegal Alex creche where toddler scalded with boiling water shuts doors

23 April 2021 7:44 AM

The daycare centre, where a two-year-old boy was burned with hot water in January after he soiled himself, was supposed to close down on Monday, however, it initially refused to do so.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

IEC to target first-time voters in registration drive for October polls

23 April 2021 7:28 AM

The Independent Electoral Commission said that it would begin planning the local government elections, which will take place on 27 October 2021, following President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Hawks confirm probe into Sexwale’s Sarb fraud & theft claims

23 April 2021 6:42 AM

At a media briefing on Thursday, a fiery Sexwale - armed with emails and a bank account number - attempted to substantiate his claims that money has been stolen at the Reserve Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA records 1,413 COVID-19 infections and death toll rises to 53, 995

23 April 2021 6:25 AM

The Health Department says these infections have pushed the caseload to 1, 571, 348 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Reserve Bank's Unathi Kamlana appointed as new head of FSCA

22 April 2021 7:21 PM

The Money Show interviews Kamlana, who'll take over as Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ntuthuko Shoba bail application postponed

22 April 2021 1:30 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka says phone records showed Shoba had been in contact with Muzikayise Malephane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC MP Jacqueline Mofokeng succumbs to COVID-19

22 April 2021 1:28 PM

The ANC has described the late MP as an advocate and champion of women and children's rights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Illegal Alex creche where toddler scalded with boiling water shuts doors

Local

[LISTEN] 702 landers walk the talk and pay for Lulu's Damelin fees

Local

Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA

Sport

EWN Highlights

Former Real Madrid boss Queiroz leads the pack to be next Bafana coach

23 April 2021 4:49 PM

High Court hears EFF, PP's bid for leave to appeal Sars 'rogue unit' matter

23 April 2021 4:41 PM

Zondo Inquiry adjourns early over Anoj Singh’s 'health reasons'

23 April 2021 4:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA