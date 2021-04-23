[LISTEN] 702 landers walk the talk and pay for Lulu's Damelin fees
702 listeners continue to walk the talk.
On Friday on the Clement Manyathela Show, Lulu got emotional as she narrated how 702 landers have been contributing towards her fees at Damelin.
The total amount needed for her to graduate was R24 000 and by Thursday, R11 000 was raised.
I would like to say thank you to everyone. I am a bit emotional.Lulu, Caller
They contributed R11,200. There is R13,000 outstanding. I will push so I can graduate next month.Lulu, Caller
A caller Kedibone Mooi had a surprise for Lulu.
I will pay the balance for Lulu's fees.Kedibone Mooi, Caller
Trust Aus Kedibone to make us cry so early bathong. I'm so happy for Lulu...🙏🎊❤️ Thank you @TheRealClementM #TheCMShow 🙏🙏— Janice 🏳️🌈 (@JaniceTerry_) April 23, 2021
Hey @TheRealClementM @Radio702 I'm so emotional for Lulu, well done to the 702 listeners 👏👏👏😭— Mandla Patson®️ (@Mandla_Patson) April 23, 2021
702 listeners…WOW 😭 @TheRealClementM— Mr Moloi to you! (@chatlas) April 23, 2021
@TheRealClementM wow, Lulu’s story is heartwarming ❤️. We do have a lot of good people in our country. God bless u and all the 702 listeners. Let’s keep walking the talk.— Lebo Pelesane (@lebopee) April 23, 2021
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_33104382_money-.html
More from Local
NPA pleased with progress on Michael Lomas case
Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka says they are receiving cooperation from the UK.Read More
Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner – hand therapist, Tanya Coats
Congratulations to this week's winner, Tanya Coats whose just won Vodacom's latest VodaPay Max POS system and R10,000 in cash.Read More
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant'
"There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash).Read More
Illegal Alex creche where toddler scalded with boiling water shuts doors
The daycare centre, where a two-year-old boy was burned with hot water in January after he soiled himself, was supposed to close down on Monday, however, it initially refused to do so.Read More
IEC to target first-time voters in registration drive for October polls
The Independent Electoral Commission said that it would begin planning the local government elections, which will take place on 27 October 2021, following President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement.Read More
Hawks confirm probe into Sexwale’s Sarb fraud & theft claims
At a media briefing on Thursday, a fiery Sexwale - armed with emails and a bank account number - attempted to substantiate his claims that money has been stolen at the Reserve Bank.Read More
SA records 1,413 COVID-19 infections and death toll rises to 53, 995
The Health Department says these infections have pushed the caseload to 1, 571, 348 since the beginning of the pandemic.Read More
Reserve Bank's Unathi Kamlana appointed as new head of FSCA
The Money Show interviews Kamlana, who'll take over as Commissioner of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in June.Read More
Ntuthuko Shoba bail application postponed
Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka says phone records showed Shoba had been in contact with Muzikayise Malephane.Read More
ANC MP Jacqueline Mofokeng succumbs to COVID-19
The ANC has described the late MP as an advocate and champion of women and children's rights.Read More