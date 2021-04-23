NPA pleased with progress on Michael Lomas case
Former Eskom contractor and fugitive Michael Lomas has been arrested in London.
This is in connection with a R745 million fraud and corruption case.
Speaking to Mandy Wiener, Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka says this is just the beginning.
We are pleased to announce that the extradition matter has started for Michael Lomas.Sindisiwe Seboka, Spokesperson - Investigating Directorate
What we are finding out is that we are getting corporation from the UK and it is very encouraging.Sindisiwe Seboka, Spokesperson - Investigating Directorate
Lomas was released on R1.7 million bail and he further submitted additional surety in the sum of about R4.3 million.
Seboka says the NPA is happy that the process has started.
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_47500099_the-silver-handcuffs-on-black-background.html
