Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:10
Gavin Hood on Drive: 15 since Tsotsi won an Oscar
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gavin Hood, South African filmmaker, screenwriter, producer
Today at 18:09
Mango Airlines heading for its last landing
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Joachim Vermooten - Aviation Economist at ...
Today at 18:13
Regulators snailling closer to controlling cryptocurrencies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Farzam Ehsani - Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com
Today at 18:15
ZOOM Yaga platform: The booming second-hand clothing market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Aune Aunapuu - Founder of Yaga at Yaga
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM : Friday File - Blind Tiger Gin
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Keegan Cook - Owner at Blind Tiger Gin
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
NPA pleased with progress on Michael Lomas case Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka says they are receiving cooperation from the UK. 23 April 2021 1:02 PM
Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner – hand therapist, Tanya Coats Congratulations to this week's winner, Tanya Coats whose just won Vodacom's latest VodaPay Max POS system and R10,000 in cash. 23 April 2021 12:00 PM
[LISTEN] 702 landers walk the talk and pay for Lulu's Damelin fees Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show raise R24,000 so Lulu can graduate in May. 23 April 2021 11:56 AM
View all Local
IEC to target first-time voters in registration drive for October polls The Independent Electoral Commission said that it would begin planning the local government elections, which will take place on 27... 23 April 2021 7:28 AM
[WATCH] Heritage Fund is real - Sexwale sticks to his guns on 'looted billions' Tokyo Sexwale called a press briefing on Thursday. Incoming FSCA Commissioner Unathi Kamlana comments on The Money Show. 22 April 2021 8:26 PM
ANC MP Jacqueline Mofokeng succumbs to COVID-19 The ANC has described the late MP as an advocate and champion of women and children's rights. 22 April 2021 1:28 PM
View all Politics
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital). 23 April 2021 10:58 AM
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant' "There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash). 23 April 2021 9:54 AM
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
View all Business
[EXPLAINER] Over 60? Get a flu jab first (wait 2-3 weeks) then a Covid-19 jab Dr Angelique Coetzee explains why you should get a flu vaccine before getting one for Covid-19 if you are older than 60. 22 April 2021 8:58 AM
'Having a car loan works against you when applying for a home loan' Considering a car loan? You may want to think again. Africa Melane interviews financial planner Gerald Mwandiambira. 21 April 2021 2:38 PM
Show your liver some love this World Liver Day! This #WorldLiverDay, celebrated annually on 19 April, Essentiale® Extreme wants you to show your liver some love! 19 April 2021 6:00 AM
View all Lifestyle
Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA The move comes after its members council voted not to implement a new memorandum of incorporation, which would have meant having m... 23 April 2021 1:40 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
View all Sport
Man who saved child from train tracks donates half his money to child's family Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 April 2021 8:27 AM
Heartbroken woman asking people to decipher dad's letter goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 April 2021 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Chance encounter with incredible singer leads her to record with DJ Tira Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 April 2021 8:07 AM
View all Entertainment
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’ The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
View all World
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
View all Africa
Should you invest in a Retirement Annuity - or something else? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews personal finance expert Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital). 23 April 2021 10:58 AM
'People are hungry, their kids at risk. Find money, and extend Covid-19 grant' "There’s a Constitutional obligation on the state to ensure that nobody goes hungry," says Lynette Maart (Black Sash). 23 April 2021 9:54 AM
'The only way for organisations to remain relevant is to unlearn and relearn' Sticking to 'that's the way we've always done things' no longer serves businesses, says unlearning expert Zanele Njapha. 22 April 2021 7:46 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA

23 April 2021 1:40 PM
by Tholakele Mnganga
Tags:
Cricket South Africa
Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa

The move comes after its members council voted not to implement a new memorandum of incorporation, which would have meant having more independent directors, as well as an independent chair.

JOHANNESBURG - Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has exercised his powers in terms of Section 13 of the National Sport and Recreation Act and has stripped Cricket South Africa (CSA) of national recognition.

The move strips the cricket body as the authority to run the sport in the country.

The move comes after its members' council voted not to implement a new memorandum of incorporation, which would have meant having more independent directors, as well as an independent chair.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA




23 April 2021 1:40 PM
by Tholakele Mnganga
Tags:
Cricket South Africa
Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa

More from Sport

SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games

13 April 2021 6:55 PM

'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!'

13 April 2021 12:49 PM

Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan

31 March 2021 5:49 PM

Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon

31 March 2021 12:40 PM

South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics

18 March 2021 7:27 PM

The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president

12 March 2021 1:35 PM

The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane

11 March 2021 11:44 AM

The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October

5 March 2021 11:29 AM

Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour

22 February 2021 2:15 PM

Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team'

16 February 2021 2:37 PM

Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Illegal Alex creche where toddler scalded with boiling water shuts doors

Local

[LISTEN] 702 landers walk the talk and pay for Lulu's Damelin fees

Local

Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA

Sport

EWN Highlights

Former Real Madrid boss Queiroz leads the pack to be next Bafana coach

23 April 2021 4:49 PM

High Court hears EFF, PP's bid for leave to appeal Sars 'rogue unit' matter

23 April 2021 4:41 PM

Zondo Inquiry adjourns early over Anoj Singh’s 'health reasons'

23 April 2021 4:34 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA