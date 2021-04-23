Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA
JOHANNESBURG - Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has exercised his powers in terms of Section 13 of the National Sport and Recreation Act and has stripped Cricket South Africa (CSA) of national recognition.
The move strips the cricket body as the authority to run the sport in the country.
The move comes after its members' council voted not to implement a new memorandum of incorporation, which would have meant having more independent directors, as well as an independent chair.
ANNOUNCEMENT: CSA Interim Board statement on correspondence from Minister Mthethwa.— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) April 23, 2021
Read more: https://t.co/y25XyUJivK
